ETV Bharat / technology

Did Maruti Suzuki Silently Discontinue Ignis? Here's What We Know

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has silently discontinued the Ignis in India. ETV Bharat sources at the dealership confirmed that the discontinuation of the compact hatchback came into effect on April 1, 2026.

As of writing this article, the Ignis is still available at the carmaker's NEXA premium retailer network with an active booking button right next to it. While the online booking procedure is still working like usual, the dealership has been directed not to accept any bookings for the vehicle.

Interestingly, some dealerships in Hyderabad and New Delhi are still accepting bookings, claiming they have not received any official communication regarding the discontinuation. Meanwhile, several other reports claim that Maruti Suzuki has not only axed the Ignis but also stopped its production a month ago.

Maruti Suzuki has yet to issue an official statement confirming or denying the reports of the Ignis being discontinued. The lack of clarity has left both customers and dealers in a state of uncertainty regarding Ignis' quiet exit from Maruti Suzuki's lineup of vehicles. As far as the reason for the discontinuation is concerned, declining sales appear to be a likely factor.