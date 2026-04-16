Did Maruti Suzuki Silently Discontinue Ignis? Here's What We Know
Maruti Suzuki has supposedly discontinued the Ignis in India, with unclear communication leaving dealers and customers uncertain.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has silently discontinued the Ignis in India. ETV Bharat sources at the dealership confirmed that the discontinuation of the compact hatchback came into effect on April 1, 2026.
As of writing this article, the Ignis is still available at the carmaker's NEXA premium retailer network with an active booking button right next to it. While the online booking procedure is still working like usual, the dealership has been directed not to accept any bookings for the vehicle.
Interestingly, some dealerships in Hyderabad and New Delhi are still accepting bookings, claiming they have not received any official communication regarding the discontinuation. Meanwhile, several other reports claim that Maruti Suzuki has not only axed the Ignis but also stopped its production a month ago.
Maruti Suzuki has yet to issue an official statement confirming or denying the reports of the Ignis being discontinued. The lack of clarity has left both customers and dealers in a state of uncertainty regarding Ignis' quiet exit from Maruti Suzuki's lineup of vehicles. As far as the reason for the discontinuation is concerned, declining sales appear to be a likely factor.
According to annual sales records, Maruti Suzuki posted strong growth across most segments, especially utility vehicles, but the Ignis struggled with declining sales. Despite a GST-related price cut of up to Rs 71,000, the sales of Ignis dropped nearly 50 per cent (year-over-year) in February 2026 to 1,902 units, compared to 3,780 units in the same month last year.
The Ignis was launched in 2017 as a premium compact hatchback for young urban buyers and even got a facelift in 2020, featuring a tough, muscular front face with a chrome-plated grille and high ground clearance (180mm). Powered by a refined 1.2L VVT Petrol engine (BS VI compliant), it offered both 5-speed Manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS/AMT) options with a maximum power of 83 hp at 6000 rpm and a maximum torque of 113 Nm at 4200 rpm. The vehicle promised fuel efficiency of 20.89 kmpl for both manual and automatic variants.
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis ranged between Rs 5.35 Lakh and Rs 7.55 Lakh (Ex-showroom). It arrived in four main trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.
|Maruti Suzuki Ignis - Specification
|Engine
|1.2L VVT Petrol (BS VI Compliant)
|Max Power
|61 kW @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Transmission
|5-Speed MT / AMT (Auto Gear Shift)
|Fuel Efficiency
|20.89 kmpl
|Dimensions
|3700mm (L) \times 1690mm (W) \times 1595mm (H)
|Wheelbase
|2435 mm
|Boot Space
|260 L (with Parcel Tray)
|Turning Radius
|4.7 m
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis featured modern connectivity options, including a Smartplay Studio touchscreen with voice command and navigation. It also featured premium touches like automatic climate control and a versatile 60:40 split rear seat configuration. Other notable features of the vehicle included a reverse parking camera, a tight 4.7m turning radius, and an electric power steering system.
|Maruti Suzuki Ignis - Key Features
|Infotainment
|17.78 cm Touchscreen Smartplay Studio, Navigation with Live Traffic, Voice Command System, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth/USB/CD/AM/FM support.
|Comfort & Convenience
|Automatic Climate Control, Engine Push Start/Stop Button, Remote Keyless Entry, Electrically Adjustable ORVMs, Tilt Steering, and a 12V Accessory Socket.
|Interior & Utility
|Spacious Cabin, 60:40 Split Rear Seats, Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Luggage Lamp, Parcel Tray, and Cup/Bottle Holders.
|Performance
|Peppy 1.2L VVT Petrol Engine (BS VI), Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option, and a tight 4.7m Turning Radius for urban agility.
|Exterior Design
|High Seating Position, Striking Rear Spoiler, Sporty Rear Skid Plate, and Chrome Grille Accents.
|Safety & Handling
|Reverse Parking Camera, Front Disc Brakes, Day and Night IRVM, and an Electric Power Steering system.
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