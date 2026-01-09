ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Universities Reach For The Stars With Dhruva Space's Polar Access-1 Programme

Hyderabad: Dhruva Space, a Hyderabad-based National Award-winning space technology company, announced its most integrated and infrastructure-led launch programme to date, called Polar Access. The first leg of the program, Polar Access-1 (PA-1), is scheduled to launch aboard ISRO's PSLV-DL-C62 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 10:17 AM IST on January 12, 2026, enabling 10 space missions serving six Indian states and two nations by delivering a coordinated and space-qualified stack of four satellites, five separation systems, and multiple operational Ground Stations.

Collectively, these missions support disaster communication, environmental monitoring, education, and commercial Earth Observation, with downstream impact across public institutions and emerging space tech users.

PA-1 will enable 10 space mission for six Indian states and two countries (Dhruva Space)

PA-1 will enable first satellite missions for reputed institutions and universities of multiple Indian states and nations. These university missions are delivered under Dhruva Space’s ‘ASTRA (Accelerated Space Technology Readiness & Access) for Academia’ programme, which focuses on building long-term state-level space tech capabilities.