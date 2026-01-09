Indian Universities Reach For The Stars With Dhruva Space's Polar Access-1 Programme
Dhruva Space’s Polar Access-1 mission will launch 10 space missions in 2026 to support academic, environmental, and disaster communication initiatives across India and Nepal.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhruva Space, a Hyderabad-based National Award-winning space technology company, announced its most integrated and infrastructure-led launch programme to date, called Polar Access. The first leg of the program, Polar Access-1 (PA-1), is scheduled to launch aboard ISRO's PSLV-DL-C62 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 10:17 AM IST on January 12, 2026, enabling 10 space missions serving six Indian states and two nations by delivering a coordinated and space-qualified stack of four satellites, five separation systems, and multiple operational Ground Stations.
Collectively, these missions support disaster communication, environmental monitoring, education, and commercial Earth Observation, with downstream impact across public institutions and emerging space tech users.
PA-1 will enable first satellite missions for reputed institutions and universities of multiple Indian states and nations. These university missions are delivered under Dhruva Space’s ‘ASTRA (Accelerated Space Technology Readiness & Access) for Academia’ programme, which focuses on building long-term state-level space tech capabilities.
|Dhruva Space Mission Details
|Name
|Polar Access - 1 (PA - 1)
|Type
|Full-stack and/or bespoke missions
|Orbit
|Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO)
|Offerings
|P-DoT, DSOD-1U, DSOD-6U, Ground Station, GSaaS
|Launch Site
|SDSC-SHAR, Andhra Pradesh, IN
Polar Access-1 Mission Details
Aiming to provide consistent and organised access to Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO), PA-1 will rely on Dhruva Space’s full-stack infrastructure, which includes indigenously developed satellite platforms, integrated launch and separation systems such as DSOD-1U and DSOD-6U, and comprehensive ground infrastructure comprising VHF/UHF ground stations and mission control centres.
The company will also deliver telemetry, tracking, and command services through its authorised Ground-Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS), approved by IN-SPACe, Government of India, in 2024—empowering both academic and commercial entities to realise their satellite missions.
- MUNALSAT (Nepal): Developed by the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) and Antarikchya Pratishan Nepal (APN), this Earth observation satellite focuses on vegetation density mapping for environmental monitoring and research.
- CGUSAT-1 (Odisha): Odisha’s first satellite, created by CV Raman Global University, demonstrates amateur radio–based store-and-forward communications.
- DSAT-1 (Karnataka): Built at Dayananda Sagar University’s Atal Innovation Centre, this satellite supports two-way amateur band communications and telemetry.
- LACHIT-1 (Assam): The first satellite from Assam and the Northeast, developed by Assam Don Bosco University, showcases store-and-forward messaging capabilities.
- AAYULSAT (Tamil Nadu): A technology demonstration mission by OrbitAID, featuring a patented Standard Interface for Docking and Refuelling Port (SIDRP) for on-orbit satellite refuelling.
- SANSKARSAT (Gujarat): A 1U satellite developed by CubeSat Aerospace for Laxman Gyanpith School, featuring an LED payload that simulates an ‘artificial star’ visible from Ahmedabad.
- THYBOLT-3 (Telangana): Part of Dhruva Space’s own THYBOLT series, this mission demonstrates a satellite-enabled disaster communication network using amateur radio architecture.
- TG-Based NGE Indian Customer: The first commercial satellite in a constellation from an NGE Indian customer, based in Hyderabad.
CGUSAT-1, DSAT-1, LACHIT-1, and THYBOLT-3 will support global amateur radio operations, allowing licensed users worldwide to engage in satellite communication and experimentation. Dhruva Space, in partnership with the National Institute of Amateur Radio and universities, will also offer workshops and training on using these satellites for disaster communication and emergency response.