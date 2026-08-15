ETV Bharat / technology

Department Of Atomic Energy Releases Draft Rules Of SHANTI Act

New Delhi: Nuclear plant operators need to maintain an insurance policy, financial security or a combination of both for nuclear damage, according to the draft rules of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy (SHANTI) Act, 2025.

Released by the Department of Atomic Energy on Friday, the draft rules also state that the financial security has to remain in place till the removal of all spent fuel from the storage pool concerned.

According to the draft rules, the Centre has to, once every five years, constitute a group of experts to review the maximum limits of an operator's civil liability for nuclear damage. Another key provision is that if a nuclear power plant or reactor is of a foreign design, its design should be certified or approved in the country of origin by its regulatory body.

Country of origin here means those countries that are self-reliant in nuclear reactor design and supply-chain ecosystem, whose regulatory approvals are trusted globally, according to the draft rules. The draft rules say such a nuclear power plant or reactor should also be operational either in the country of origin or any other foreign country.