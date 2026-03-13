ETV Bharat / technology

Delhi Govt, IIT Madras Launch Pilot Study On 'Smog-Eating' Surfaces To Tackle Air Pollution

FILE - Metro trains pass along tracks as skyscrapers are seen through reduced visibility during the morning amid high air pollution levels, in Noida on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. ( ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to undertake a pilot study evaluating the effectiveness of photocatalytic “smog-eating” surfaces in reducing air pollution in the national capital.

The project, titled “Comprehensive Study on the Effectiveness of Photocatalytic Smog-Eating Surfaces, Specifically Utilizing Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂) or Similar Safe Photocatalysts for Abatement of Air Pollution in Delhi,” will focus on tackling key pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which contribute significantly to urban smog.

The six-month study will be led by Prof. Somnath C. Roy from the Department of Physics at IIT Madras and will include laboratory testing in a dedicated smog chamber as well as real-world field trials in Delhi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. It was formally exchanged between Prof. C.S. Shankar Ram, Associate Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) at IIT Madras, Prof. Somnath Chanda Roy, and Delhi Environment Secretary Ramesh Bidhuri, along with Special Secretary (Environment) Anand Tiwari.

The project will examine the potential of titanium dioxide (TiO₂)-based photocatalytic materials that activate under sunlight to break down harmful pollutants into less harmful compounds. Researchers will explore their possible deployment on urban infrastructure such as roads, pavements, buildings and panels.