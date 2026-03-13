Delhi Govt, IIT Madras Launch Pilot Study On 'Smog-Eating' Surfaces To Tackle Air Pollution
The study will also examine the feasibility of installing photocatalytic pollutant-removal panels made with titanium dioxide-based materials on rooftops or mounted on streetlight poles
Published : March 13, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to undertake a pilot study evaluating the effectiveness of photocatalytic “smog-eating” surfaces in reducing air pollution in the national capital.
The project, titled “Comprehensive Study on the Effectiveness of Photocatalytic Smog-Eating Surfaces, Specifically Utilizing Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂) or Similar Safe Photocatalysts for Abatement of Air Pollution in Delhi,” will focus on tackling key pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which contribute significantly to urban smog.
The six-month study will be led by Prof. Somnath C. Roy from the Department of Physics at IIT Madras and will include laboratory testing in a dedicated smog chamber as well as real-world field trials in Delhi.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. It was formally exchanged between Prof. C.S. Shankar Ram, Associate Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) at IIT Madras, Prof. Somnath Chanda Roy, and Delhi Environment Secretary Ramesh Bidhuri, along with Special Secretary (Environment) Anand Tiwari.
The project will examine the potential of titanium dioxide (TiO₂)-based photocatalytic materials that activate under sunlight to break down harmful pollutants into less harmful compounds. Researchers will explore their possible deployment on urban infrastructure such as roads, pavements, buildings and panels.
According to the government, the study will assess multiple methods of application, including mixing photocatalytic materials into concrete and asphalt, applying them as surface coatings on infrastructure, and installing pollutant-removal panels on rooftops or streetlight poles to directly purify ambient air.
“The study aims to identify durable, affordable and effective ways to deploy ‘smog-eating’ coatings across city infrastructure such as roads and buildings,” Sirsa said. “If the findings show that these materials can significantly reduce NO₂ and other pollutants, they could become an important scientific solution to improve Delhi’s air quality.”
He added that the government is committed to exploring innovative solutions to address pollution while supporting the city’s rapid urban growth. “It is essential to find innovative scientific solutions for cleaning Delhi’s air, and our government is diligently supporting innovators through such initiatives,” Sirsa said.
Explaining the methodology, Prof. Roy said the research will begin with controlled laboratory experiments. “The study will start with lab testing in a smog chamber at IIT Madras to measure pollutant reduction accurately. This will be followed by field assessments in Delhi on surfaces such as concrete, asphalt, metal panels, glass and roads to evaluate durability and efficiency under real urban conditions,” he said.
The study will also examine the feasibility of installing photocatalytic pollutant-removal panels made with titanium dioxide-based materials on rooftops or mounted on streetlight poles, similar to solar panels.
The Delhi government said the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to improve air quality, complementing measures such as road dust control and other pollution mitigation efforts.
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