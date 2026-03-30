DeepSeek Outage: Chinese Chatbot Suffers Longest Outage Since Its Viral Launch Of R1 And V3 Models
Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek experienced its longest-ever service disruption on Monday, with a major outage lasting more than seven hours affecting users worldwide.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, suffered its longest outage since its flagship R1 and V3 models went viral early last year. The platform faced issues for more than seven hours on Monday, March 30, 2026.
According to the company's status website, the disruption was classified as a "major outage" lasting seven hours and 13 minutes. The outage occurred on March 29 and March 30. The initial incident lasted for 1 hour and 33 minutes, which started at 21:35 CST and was resolved at 23:23 CST. Meanwhile, the second outage began in the early hours of Monday morning, which was at 00:20 CST before being resolved at 10:33 AM local time.
DeepSeek did not provide the exact reason for the outage, maintaining its company protocol. Outages of this nature can be caused by a variety of reasons, including server failures or software bugs introduced through a system update.
Previous outages
Apart from these incidents, DeepSeek, earlier this month, faced a major outage on March 5, 2026, which lasted for 40 minutes. The AI startup also faced a partial issue on March 10, 2026, five days after the major outage.
It is worth noting that DeepSeek’s Application Programming Interface (API) service — used primarily by developers to embed the chatbot into third-party applications — had experienced consecutive day-long outages in late January 2025 at the peak of its viral surge. However, the disruption on March 30, 2026, marks a significant juncture for the consumer-facing platform.
DeepSeek’s status website indicates that the webpage through which everyday users interact with the chatbot directly had not previously recorded a major outage exceeding two hours, making Monday's seven-hour-plus blackout the most severe on record for that service.
The outage comes at a particularly sensitive time for the Chinese AI firm. The global artificial intelligence industry is closely monitoring DeepSeek's next steps, with widespread anticipation surrounding the release of its next-generation model. However, the company has yet to provide any indication of a launch timeline.