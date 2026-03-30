ETV Bharat / technology

DeepSeek Outage: Chinese Chatbot Suffers Longest Outage Since Its Viral Launch Of R1 And V3 Models

Hyderabad: DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, suffered its longest outage since its flagship R1 and V3 models went viral early last year. The platform faced issues for more than seven hours on Monday, March 30, 2026.

According to the company's status website, the disruption was classified as a "major outage" lasting seven hours and 13 minutes. The outage occurred on March 29 and March 30. The initial incident lasted for 1 hour and 33 minutes, which started at 21:35 CST and was resolved at 23:23 CST. Meanwhile, the second outage began in the early hours of Monday morning, which was at 00:20 CST before being resolved at 10:33 AM local time.

Screenshot of March 30 outage (Image Credit: DeepSeek)

DeepSeek did not provide the exact reason for the outage, maintaining its company protocol. Outages of this nature can be caused by a variety of reasons, including server failures or software bugs introduced through a system update.