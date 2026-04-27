ETV Bharat / technology

DeepSeek Launched V4 Flash And V4 Pro LLMs, Challenging GPT-5.2 And Gemini 3.0 Pro

Hyderabad: Chinese Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek has launched two new large language models (LLMs), V4 Flash and V4 Pro. Both AI models are released under research preview with context windows exceeding 1 million tokens (7.5 lakh words), which enables users to process large documents or entire codebases within a single prompt. They only support text outputs and cannot generate audio, video, or images.

The DeepSeek V4 Pro is the larger AI model of the two, featuring 1.6 trillion total parameters with 49 billion parameters active per token. It surpasses Moonshot AI's Kimi K 2.6 (1.1 trillion parameters), MiniMax's M1 (456 billion parameters). Moreover, the V4 Pro more than doubles the number of parameters of its predecessor AI model, V3.2, which had 671 billion parameters. The smaller V4 Flash carries over 284 billion total parameters with 13 billion active.

DeepSeek V4 Pro and Flash: Price

DeeSeek has priced the V4 Pro and V4 Flash AI models very competitively. The V4 Pro costs $0.145 (approximately Rs 13.66) per million input tokens and $3.48 (approximately Rs 327.89) per million output tokens, which is priced below other AI models, such as Gemini 3.1 Pro, GPT-5.5, and Claude Opus 4.7.

The V4 Flash is priced at $0.14 (approximately Rs 13.19) per million input tokens and $0.28 (approximately Rs 26.38) per million output tokens, undercutting rivals including GPT-5.4 Nano and Claude Haiku 4.5.