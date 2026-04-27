DeepSeek Launched V4 Flash And V4 Pro LLMs, Challenging GPT-5.2 And Gemini 3.0 Pro
DeepSeek has launched two new open-weight large language models — V4 Flash and V4 Pro. Both AI models boast over 1 million token context windows.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek has launched two new large language models (LLMs), V4 Flash and V4 Pro. Both AI models are released under research preview with context windows exceeding 1 million tokens (7.5 lakh words), which enables users to process large documents or entire codebases within a single prompt. They only support text outputs and cannot generate audio, video, or images.
The DeepSeek V4 Pro is the larger AI model of the two, featuring 1.6 trillion total parameters with 49 billion parameters active per token. It surpasses Moonshot AI's Kimi K 2.6 (1.1 trillion parameters), MiniMax's M1 (456 billion parameters). Moreover, the V4 Pro more than doubles the number of parameters of its predecessor AI model, V3.2, which had 671 billion parameters. The smaller V4 Flash carries over 284 billion total parameters with 13 billion active.
DeepSeek V4 Pro and Flash: Price
DeeSeek has priced the V4 Pro and V4 Flash AI models very competitively. The V4 Pro costs $0.145 (approximately Rs 13.66) per million input tokens and $3.48 (approximately Rs 327.89) per million output tokens, which is priced below other AI models, such as Gemini 3.1 Pro, GPT-5.5, and Claude Opus 4.7.
The V4 Flash is priced at $0.14 (approximately Rs 13.19) per million input tokens and $0.28 (approximately Rs 26.38) per million output tokens, undercutting rivals including GPT-5.4 Nano and Claude Haiku 4.5.
DeepSeek V4 Pro and Flash: Performance
DeepSeek claims its V4-Pro-Max variant outperforms other open-weight AI models on reasoning benchmarks and beats OpenAI's GPT-5.2 and Gemini 3.0 Pro on select tasks. Both V4 models reportedly deliver coding performance "comparable to GPT-5.4." However, the AI company acknowledges a knowledge benchmark lag of approximately three to six months behind frontier models such as GPT-5.4 and Gemini 3.1 Pro.
Both V4 models use a mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture, which delegates subtasks to specialised components for greater efficiency. DeepSeek's predecessor models were trained on Nvidia H20 GPUs; however, the V4 models run on chips developed by Chinese manufacturer Huawei. This is because the United States (US) has issued tight restrictions on Nvidia's shipments to China.
The new DeepSeek V4 AI models are the successors of the V3.2 and R1 models, launched last year, which shook global markets and put DeepSeek into the spotlight by demonstrating that an open-weight model could rival OpenAI and Google’s AI models at a fraction of the resource cost. The V3.2 and R1 models challenged assumptions around AI training costs and reshaped pricing across the industry.