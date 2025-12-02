ETV Bharat / technology

DeepSeek Introduces V3.2 AI Model, Claimed To Outperform ChatGPT And Rival Gemini

The standard DeepSeek-V3.2 is deisgned to act as a daily AI assistant. ( Image Credit: AP News )

Hyderabad: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company DeepSeek has launched the V3.2 AI model into its platform. It includes DeepSeek-V3.2 and DeepSeek-V3.2-Speciale AI models. The company claims that these AI models offer better performance compared to popular AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Google’s Gemini 3.0 Pro.

The DeepSeek-V3.2 is the standard model designed to help users and act as a daily AI assistant for reasoning, while the DeepSeek-V3.2-Speciale is the more advanced version of the V3.2, which enables complex reasoning.

The latest DeepSeek AI models focus on efficiency, safety, reasoning, and specialised capabilities rather than just being general-purpose chatbots.

Notably, the DeepSeek-V3.2 Speciale AI model won the gold medal in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), Chinese Mathematical Olympiad (CMO), and International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) world finals and International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2025.

DeepSeek V3.2 AI Model: Key Features

The DeepSeek-V3.2 standard variant uses DeepSeek Sparse Attention (DSA), which handles very long contexts with less computing power. It is designed to rival GPT-5 in reasoning while being lightweight and using minimal computing power, making it ideal for everyday use.