ETV Bharat / technology

Over 400 Hidden DeepFake Apps Bypass Apple And Google Safety Checks

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) apps with hidden sexual and violent deepfake tools have made their way into Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, bypassing their review processes. An investigation by WIRED found that more than 400 such apps were developed by a single Chinese organisation. The findings raise serious questions about how well the world's biggest tech giants check the apps they host.

WIRED says that these apps let users upload photos and create sexual or violent deepfakes. Such images can be used to shame and threaten victims, and anyone's photo could be misused this way.

Good at hiding themselves The apps stayed online because they were good at dodging safety checks and hiding what they could really do. Surprisingly, some had been available for about a year and had passed reviews at Apple, Google, and Meta, even though all three companies have clear rules against deepfake content. Some reports say the developers used a "bait-and-switch" trick to pass app reviews. Initially, the apps showed ordinary content, and the hidden feature was switched on later. On Meta's platforms, tapping an ad for a deepfake service and downloading the app was one of the ways the process began. Once inside, users could reach dozens of templates for explicit photos and videos, and could also purchase credits to create deepfakes using their uploaded photos.