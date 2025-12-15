Deep Tech Startup Sisir Radar Known For Making Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellites Secures $7 Million In Funding
The advanced L- and P-band SAR satellites will be used in national security, disaster management, urban planning, agriculture, and climate change.
DELHI / KOLKATA: Sisir Radar, an Indian Space and Defence Tech Startup, has successfully raised US $7 Million in its recent Series A funding round led by 360 ONE Asset, along with Shastra VC.
The startup is targeting the launch of India’s first private L-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Satellite, which will be designed, engineered, and built in India. It will deliver high-resolution, all-weather imagery critical for national security, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management.
Sisir Radar has built the world’s highest resolution L- and P-band SAR and has also won two IDEX challenges to build specialised SAR satellites for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) is an advanced remote-sensing technology that delivers continuous, high-resolution monitoring unaffected by clouds, darkness, smoke, or terrain.
Spearheading a new era in Earth observation, Sisir Radar is developing next-generation systems mounted on diverse platforms ranging from spaceborne to airborne to deliver 24/7 situational awareness—empowering critical decisions.
Founded by Tapan Misra, the brain behind ISRO’s first SAR satellite mission RISAT, Sisir Radar is an Indian spacetech company that designs and develops world-class SAR payloads. Misra brings his four-decade experience as an ISRO veteran to revolutionise India’s Aerospace and Defence sectors.
Highlighting the need for such advanced imaging technologies, Misra said, “While the private sector across the world focuses on X-band SAR, India’s geographical nuances require the ability to not just see through clouds but also through vegetation for any meaningful application, be it military or civilian. This requires lower frequencies like L and P bands, where, conventionally, getting high resolution is challenging, but high resolution is imperative. This is what we have cracked for L and P bands. The level of SAR technology that we are building positions us in the same playing field as space agencies of top spacefaring nations. We are setting new benchmarks for what the private sector can achieve in space globally.”
This mission is poised to deliver unparalleled imaging capabilities, offering real-time, high-resolution imagery through dense foliage, adverse weather, and complete darkness, marking India’s entry into the global market of privately launched SAR satellites.
The Series A funding round was steered by 360 ONE Asset, with the investment coming from the venture capital at 360 ONE Asset’s private equity business. Shastra VC, Sisir Radar’s lead investor in its Seed Funding Round, also followed on in this Series A round.
Emphasising the national imperative for such technologies, Abhishek Nag, Head of Early Stage VC, 360 ONE Asset, said, “Space-based L- and P-band SAR is now core sovereignty infrastructure for any nation that takes border security, maritime domain awareness, and climate resilience seriously. What Sisir Radar is building is a full-stack radar company—from waveform design and on-board processing to ground systems and analytics—anchored in Indian IP and backed by domestic capital. For us, the truly exceptional part is the founding team: Dr Tapan Misra and his colleagues bring decades of systems-engineering experience from ISRO but are executing with the speed, frugality, and ambition of a startup. We believe Sisir can become one of the global reference companies in radar imaging.”
Further, Mr Vasant Rao, Managing Partner, Shastra VC, said, “Sisir Radar represents the kind of deep-tech ambition India needs. The startup has generated original IP, world-leading performance and a team that understands how to translate complex engineering into National capability. Their L- and P-band SAR systems are not just ahead of the global curve; they redefine what is technically possible at this price-performance envelope. We backed them early because we saw a generational opportunity, and we are doubling down because they continue to execute with precision and conviction.”
Sisir Radar has designed and developed proprietary L-band and P-band SAR, unlocking unprecedented levels of visibility and precision with 0.75m resolution in L-band and 2.5m resolution in P-band SAR—10 times better than the prevailing global standards. These frequency bands are equipped with both foliage penetration and ground penetration capabilities.
Highlighting their technology, Soumya Misra, CEO and Founder, Sisir Radar, said, “India’s strategic needs demand sovereign, high-precision sensing infrastructure built on indigenous technology. With this mission, we are proving that world-class deep-tech can be built in India for the world, rooted in scientific excellence, engineered for scale and driven by national purpose. This funding enables us to accelerate from prototypes to orbital assets and to position India at the forefront of global space-borne radar intelligence.”
Urmi Bhambhani, CTO and Founder of Sisir Radar, said, “Our approach has always been to engineer radar systems end-to-end, with absolute control over hardware, software and on-orbit performance. The L-band mission is the epitome of years of first-principles design, advanced signal processing, and highly efficient SAR architectures. This capital infusion allows us to expand our R&D pipeline.”
Globally, leading SAR companies have demonstrated how space-based radar is becoming strategic infrastructure for governments and enterprises, enabling persistent, intelligence-grade monitoring of assets, borders and environments.
For India, where large parts of the country experience persistent cloud cover, heavy monsoons, and dense foliage, advanced L- and P-band SAR is a strategic imperative. These longer wavelengths are uniquely suited to see through clouds, vegetation, and even shallow ground layers, giving India continuous situational awareness for defence, disaster response, agriculture, and climate resilience.