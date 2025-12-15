ETV Bharat / technology

Deep Tech Startup Sisir Radar Known For Making Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellites Secures $7 Million In Funding

DELHI / KOLKATA: Sisir Radar, an Indian Space and Defence Tech Startup, has successfully raised US $7 Million in its recent Series A funding round led by 360 ONE Asset, along with Shastra VC.

The startup is targeting the launch of India’s first private L-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Satellite, which will be designed, engineered, and built in India. It will deliver high-resolution, all-weather imagery critical for national security, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management.

Sisir Radar has built the world’s highest resolution L- and P-band SAR and has also won two IDEX challenges to build specialised SAR satellites for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) is an advanced remote-sensing technology that delivers continuous, high-resolution monitoring unaffected by clouds, darkness, smoke, or terrain.

High-quality SAR image caputred by Sisir Radar. (Image Credit: Speical Arrangements)

Spearheading a new era in Earth observation, Sisir Radar is developing next-generation systems mounted on diverse platforms ranging from spaceborne to airborne to deliver 24/7 situational awareness—empowering critical decisions.

Founded by Tapan Misra, the brain behind ISRO’s first SAR satellite mission RISAT, Sisir Radar is an Indian spacetech company that designs and develops world-class SAR payloads. Misra brings his four-decade experience as an ISRO veteran to revolutionise India’s Aerospace and Defence sectors.

Highlighting the need for such advanced imaging technologies, Misra said, “While the private sector across the world focuses on X-band SAR, India’s geographical nuances require the ability to not just see through clouds but also through vegetation for any meaningful application, be it military or civilian. This requires lower frequencies like L and P bands, where, conventionally, getting high resolution is challenging, but high resolution is imperative. This is what we have cracked for L and P bands. The level of SAR technology that we are building positions us in the same playing field as space agencies of top spacefaring nations. We are setting new benchmarks for what the private sector can achieve in space globally.”