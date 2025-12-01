Davanagere Engineering Students Develop Device That Produces About 10 Litres Of Water A Day From Air
Published : December 1, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST
Davanagere: A team of students from the Computer Science and Designing Department at Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET) in Davanagere, Karnataka, has developed an innovative device that can generate clean drinking water directly from air. The prototype, installed on the terrace of the college building, is being described as one of the rare and promising student-led projects in the state.
According to the team, the water collected from the device is safe to drink and could be a practical solution for regions that struggle with water scarcity, including forests and desert areas.
A Machine That Captures Air and Converts It Into Water
The students have named the device the Smart Atmosphere System. It uses three spinning fans to pull in strong winds that flow over tall buildings. The system is powered by solar panels, making it energy-efficient and suitable for remote locations.
Hundreds of students, staff members and professors contributed to the project. The water generated from air requires no external filtration. The team spent three months building the device and claims that the water contains natural minerals, making it suitable for drinking.
"This is still a small-scale model," said Prof. Srinivas B. R. from the Computer Science and Designing Department. "Because we used limited materials for the prototype, the water collected is also in limited quantity. But this can easily be scaled up. We sent the water for laboratory testing and received a report confirming that it is clean. With industrial support, we can build larger units, especially in windy areas."
Solar-Powered System Aims for Higher Output
The current setup uses solar power along with a condenser, blower and heater to convert moisture in the air into usable water. The idea emerged after earlier plans to use expensive hydro panels were dropped due to high costs.
"Air always contains moisture. In forests and deserts, animals die because water is not available," Prof. Srinivas explained. "So we asked ourselves why we cannot use the atmospheric moisture that already exists. At present we are generating around 8 to 10 litres of water a day. Our target is to reach 15 to 20 litres. As the climate changes, we need weekly assessments to understand how much water can be harvested under different conditions."
He stressed that the system could be useful anywhere water scarcity exists.
Students Behind the Innovation
Shashank, one of the students involved in the project, said the idea emerged while searching for a meaningful solution to the growing water crisis. "It took us two to three months to build this, and seeing it work now gives us a lot of satisfaction," he said.
Another student, Vaibhav, said the device requires only 2 to 3 watts of power. "We use solar energy. The system can even work during heatwaves and windy conditions," he added.
Professors at the institute believe that if the materials used in the system become more affordable, households in the future could install similar setups on their rooftops. They also emphasise that industrial collaboration will be crucial for taking the innovation beyond the prototype stage.
Observers say that the Smart Atmosphere System stands as a promising example of how young innovators in Karnataka are addressing real-world problems with practical and sustainable solutions.
