Davanagere Engineering Students Develop Device That Produces About 10 Litres Of Water A Day From Air

A team of students from the Computer Science and Designing Department at BIET in Davanagere ( ETV Bharat )

Davanagere: A team of students from the Computer Science and Designing Department at Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET) in Davanagere, Karnataka, has developed an innovative device that can generate clean drinking water directly from air. The prototype, installed on the terrace of the college building, is being described as one of the rare and promising student-led projects in the state.

According to the team, the water collected from the device is safe to drink and could be a practical solution for regions that struggle with water scarcity, including forests and desert areas.

A Machine That Captures Air and Converts It Into Water

The students have named the device the Smart Atmosphere System. It uses three spinning fans to pull in strong winds that flow over tall buildings. The system is powered by solar panels, making it energy-efficient and suitable for remote locations.

Hundreds of students, staff members and professors contributed to the project. The water generated from air requires no external filtration. The team spent three months building the device and claims that the water contains natural minerals, making it suitable for drinking.

"This is still a small-scale model," said Prof. Srinivas B. R. from the Computer Science and Designing Department. "Because we used limited materials for the prototype, the water collected is also in limited quantity. But this can easily be scaled up. We sent the water for laboratory testing and received a report confirming that it is clean. With industrial support, we can build larger units, especially in windy areas."

Solar-Powered System Aims for Higher Output

The current setup uses solar power along with a condenser, blower and heater to convert moisture in the air into usable water. The idea emerged after earlier plans to use expensive hydro panels were dropped due to high costs.