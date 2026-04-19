Data Centres Raise Local Temperatures By Up To 2°C Impacting 340 Million People Globally, Study Finds
Experts say data centres are increasing heat, noise, and resource strain, posing long-term risks to public health and requiring stricter regulation, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
New Delhi: As India accelerates its digital transformation to support artificial intelligence and cloud computing, data centres powering the AI revolution may be subtly reshaping the physical and psychological environment of nearby communities. A study has found that areas surrounding large data centres experienced an average rise of 2°C in surface temperature after operations began with the temperature increase reaching up to 9°C in extreme cases.
The study by the University of Cambridge analysed two decades of satellite temperature data. According to the study, these temperature increases extend far beyond facility boundaries. Scientists observed that heat effects can spread up to 10 kilometres away, creating what is known as an urban “heat island,” where built environments trap and amplify heat due to infrastructure density and reduced vegetation.
Rajesh Paul, a geospatial expert, said that emerging evidence shows that large data centres can raise surrounding land surface temperatures by around 2°C on average, with impacts extending several kilometres beyond the site.
“In already heat-stressed Indian cities, this is not a marginal effect, it effectively adds a new layer to the urban heat island, intensifying heatwaves, increasing cooling demand, and worsening public health risks,” Paul noted.
Heat Emissions Add To Urban Stress
Beyond noise, data centres also emit large amounts of heat due to their energy-intensive operations. Even marginal increases in temperature can have measurable health consequences. Studies suggest that a rise of just 1°C in ambient temperature may correlate with a 2.2% increase in mental health-related mortality.
Dr Suvrankar Datta, AI researcher and radiologist trained at AIIMS Delhi warned that such heat emissions are often overlooked.
“Data centres are essentially buildings that convert electricity into heat, and we’re placing them inside cities that are already struggling with extreme temperatures. When these facilities cluster in dense urban belts, the local temperature rise seen globally is very likely to replicate here, especially in areas with limited green cover and high population density,” he said.
He added that regulatory gaps exacerbate the issue, “The bigger issue is regulatory, we don’t currently factor urban heat load or residential proximity into approvals. Until thermal impact becomes part of environmental clearance, we’re effectively shifting the cost of digital infrastructure onto the most heat-vulnerable populations.”
The ‘Digital Hum’ And Its Psychological Toll
Unlike traditional industrial facilities, data centres do not produce visible smoke or pollution. Instead, they generate a constant low-frequency sound( a continuous hum emitted by cooling systems and servers operating round the clock. Though not always consciously noticeable, this persistent “digital noise” can create a subtle yet ongoing disturbance.
Residents living close to such facilities have reported irritability, fatigue, and sleep disturbances. While these symptoms are difficult to directly attribute, researchers indicate that prolonged exposure to low-frequency noise may trigger chronic stress responses in the body. Over time, this can impact both mental wellbeing and cardiovascular health.
Highlighting this concern, Dr Datta said that low-frequency noise from cooling systems and generators is not dramatic, but it is persistent, and that’s where the risk lies. “Over time, chronic exposure can disrupt sleep, elevate stress levels, and contribute to long-term cardiovascular and mental health effects,” he said.
Chronic Exposure, Not Immediate Danger
Experts emphasise that the risks associated with data centres are not immediate but cumulative. Geospatial expert Paul said that the risk is not acute but chronic, especially for nearby residential populations exposed 24/7 without adequate acoustic buffering.
He added that persistent low-frequency noise is known to disrupt sleep cycles, elevate stress hormones, and contribute to long-term cardiovascular and mental health impacts even when it falls below regulatory thresholds.
Environmental Footprint Beyond Visibility
Data centres are widely perceived as “clean” infrastructure. However, experts argue that this perception overlooks their indirect environmental costs. In India, most data centres still rely heavily on coal-based electricity and diesel generators for backup power.
Dr Datta acknowledged this gap, stating that data centres are often seen as ‘clean’ digital infrastructure, but their environmental footprint depends heavily on how they’re powered.
“In India, that still means significant reliance on coal-based electricity, along with diesel generators for backup. I am not aware of any laws or policies to address this yet.”
Echoing similar concerns, Paul said that, in effect, they shift pollution from visible industrial sources to distributed, less visible energy infrastructure, but the public health burden, respiratory disease, heat stress, and cumulative exposure, remains significant.
Water Use Raises Sustainability Questions
Another emerging concern is water consumption. Cooling large data centres requires enormous quantities of water, often through evaporative systems.
Dr Datta pointed out the lack of transparency, “Cooling large data centres requires substantial amounts of water. I have not seen any specific RnD investments to address this resource inefficiency. In water-stressed cities, this raises a serious sustainability question, there’s no consistent public disclosure of how much water is being used or where it’s sourced from.”
He suggested initial corrective steps. He said at a minimum, to start with, we need mandatory reporting, and in water-scarce regions, a shift toward more water-efficient or closed-loop cooling systems.
Paul reinforced the scale of the issue. He said that a single large data centre can consume millions of litres of water per day for cooling, comparable to the needs of thousands of households. Without strict regulation, recycling mandates, and alternative cooling technologies, expansion could exacerbate groundwater depletion and urban water scarcity, he said.
Urban Planning and Policy Gaps
A key concern highlighted by experts is the absence of clear zoning and regulatory norms governing the placement of data centres near residential areas.
Dr. Datta stressed the concern in India is proximity. “We lack clear setback or noise-buffer norms. Designated zones in non residential areas can help address this as well.”
He also suggested integrating emissions into broader frameworks: “A straightforward step can be integrating data centre emissions into city-level pollution inventories and tightening norms around diesel backup usage.”
Balancing Growth with Sustainability
Despite the concerns, experts agree that data centres are indispensable to modern digital economies. Prof. S.N. Mishra, climate change expert and Visiting Professor at TERI University, emphasised their importance saying data centres are the backbone of the growing digital infrastructure, and with the rapid rise of AI, their importance will only deepen.
“AI is no longer optional, it is here to stay, evolve, and significantly enhance productivity and decision-making,” he said.
However, he cautioned against ignoring environmental costs. “This growth comes with a critical environmental cost. Data centres are highly energy-intensive and require vast quantities of water for cooling. It is particularly concerning that nearly 75% of India’s data centres are located in water-stressed regions, amplifying existing resource pressures.”
Mishra summed up calling for a balanced approach stressing that India must adopt a more holistic approach to data centre planning, one that integrates renewable energy, promotes water recycling, and prioritizes sustainable siting.
“Only then can we ensure that our digital expansion remains both economically transformative and environmentally responsible.”
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