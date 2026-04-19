ETV Bharat / technology

Data Centres Raise Local Temperatures By Up To 2°C Impacting 340 Million People Globally, Study Finds

Racks of GPUs (graphics processing units) with a closed-loop liquid cooling system are seen inside an operational Microsoft data centre in Karawang, West Java. ( File/AFP )

New Delhi: As India accelerates its digital transformation to support artificial intelligence and cloud computing, data centres powering the AI revolution may be subtly reshaping the physical and psychological environment of nearby communities. A study has found that areas surrounding large data centres experienced an average rise of 2°C in surface temperature after operations began with the temperature increase reaching up to 9°C in extreme cases.

The study by the University of Cambridge analysed two decades of satellite temperature data. According to the study, these temperature increases extend far beyond facility boundaries. Scientists observed that heat effects can spread up to 10 kilometres away, creating what is known as an urban “heat island,” where built environments trap and amplify heat due to infrastructure density and reduced vegetation.

Rajesh Paul, a geospatial expert, said that emerging evidence shows that large data centres can raise surrounding land surface temperatures by around 2°C on average, with impacts extending several kilometres beyond the site.

“In already heat-stressed Indian cities, this is not a marginal effect, it effectively adds a new layer to the urban heat island, intensifying heatwaves, increasing cooling demand, and worsening public health risks,” Paul noted.

Heat Emissions Add To Urban Stress

Beyond noise, data centres also emit large amounts of heat due to their energy-intensive operations. Even marginal increases in temperature can have measurable health consequences. Studies suggest that a rise of just 1°C in ambient temperature may correlate with a 2.2% increase in mental health-related mortality.

File Photo: A data center owned by Amazon Web Services (AP)

Dr Suvrankar Datta, AI researcher and radiologist trained at AIIMS Delhi warned that such heat emissions are often overlooked.

“Data centres are essentially buildings that convert electricity into heat, and we’re placing them inside cities that are already struggling with extreme temperatures. When these facilities cluster in dense urban belts, the local temperature rise seen globally is very likely to replicate here, especially in areas with limited green cover and high population density,” he said.

He added that regulatory gaps exacerbate the issue, “The bigger issue is regulatory, we don’t currently factor urban heat load or residential proximity into approvals. Until thermal impact becomes part of environmental clearance, we’re effectively shifting the cost of digital infrastructure onto the most heat-vulnerable populations.”

The ‘Digital Hum’ And Its Psychological Toll

Unlike traditional industrial facilities, data centres do not produce visible smoke or pollution. Instead, they generate a constant low-frequency sound( a continuous hum emitted by cooling systems and servers operating round the clock. Though not always consciously noticeable, this persistent “digital noise” can create a subtle yet ongoing disturbance.

File Photo: Meta's Stanton Springs Data Center in Newton County, East of Atlanta (AP)

Residents living close to such facilities have reported irritability, fatigue, and sleep disturbances. While these symptoms are difficult to directly attribute, researchers indicate that prolonged exposure to low-frequency noise may trigger chronic stress responses in the body. Over time, this can impact both mental wellbeing and cardiovascular health.

Highlighting this concern, Dr Datta said that low-frequency noise from cooling systems and generators is not dramatic, but it is persistent, and that’s where the risk lies. “Over time, chronic exposure can disrupt sleep, elevate stress levels, and contribute to long-term cardiovascular and mental health effects,” he said.

Chronic Exposure, Not Immediate Danger

Experts emphasise that the risks associated with data centres are not immediate but cumulative. Geospatial expert Paul said that the risk is not acute but chronic, especially for nearby residential populations exposed 24/7 without adequate acoustic buffering.

He added that persistent low-frequency noise is known to disrupt sleep cycles, elevate stress hormones, and contribute to long-term cardiovascular and mental health impacts even when it falls below regulatory thresholds.