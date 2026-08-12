ETV Bharat / technology

India Pushes For Greener Data Centres As Capacity Nearly Quadruples In Five Years

Hyderabad: India's data centre industry has witnessed a fourfold growth in its installed capacity over the past five years. According a government press release titled "Government Promotes Sustainable Growth of Data Centres through Energy-Efficient and Clean Energy Measures", the industry's installed capacity rose from 375 MW in 2020 to approximately 1,575 MW today.

The surging demand for such massive power consumption is directly attributed to the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing in the country.

To meet this demand and curb carbon emissions, the government is leveraging several regulatory frameworks, legislative acts, and technical benchmarks. These initiatives ensure sustainable growth for AI and data centres, primarily aimed at promoting renewable energy choices and advanced cooling strategies.

Key measures include the SHANTI Act for nuclear energy, BIS-mandated efficiency metrics like PUE and CUE, and BEE-notified building codes.

The government notes that this information was presented by Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, in the Rajya Sabha on August 7, 2026.

Emergence of new data centres

Currently, data centres are located mainly in major urban and commercial centres, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Jamnagar. However, to meet growing AI and computing requirements, the data centre industry is expanding into states such as Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, which are emerging as new investment destinations.

The government highlights that despite the rapid growing in energy consumption by the data centre industry, it's total power footprint remains relatively modest. Current data centre capacity accounts for less than one per cent of the country's total installed power capacity.

However, according to the Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power, data centres are estimated to demand up to 17 GW of electricity by 2031-32.

Government policies for clean energy