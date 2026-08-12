India Pushes For Greener Data Centres As Capacity Nearly Quadruples In Five Years
Government rolls out clean energy and efficiency measures as India's data centre capacity has grown from 375 MW in 2022 to 1,575 MW today.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's data centre industry has witnessed a fourfold growth in its installed capacity over the past five years. According a government press release titled "Government Promotes Sustainable Growth of Data Centres through Energy-Efficient and Clean Energy Measures", the industry's installed capacity rose from 375 MW in 2020 to approximately 1,575 MW today.
The surging demand for such massive power consumption is directly attributed to the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing in the country.
To meet this demand and curb carbon emissions, the government is leveraging several regulatory frameworks, legislative acts, and technical benchmarks. These initiatives ensure sustainable growth for AI and data centres, primarily aimed at promoting renewable energy choices and advanced cooling strategies.
Key measures include the SHANTI Act for nuclear energy, BIS-mandated efficiency metrics like PUE and CUE, and BEE-notified building codes.
The government notes that this information was presented by Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, in the Rajya Sabha on August 7, 2026.
Emergence of new data centres
Currently, data centres are located mainly in major urban and commercial centres, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Jamnagar. However, to meet growing AI and computing requirements, the data centre industry is expanding into states such as Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, which are emerging as new investment destinations.
The government highlights that despite the rapid growing in energy consumption by the data centre industry, it's total power footprint remains relatively modest. Current data centre capacity accounts for less than one per cent of the country's total installed power capacity.
However, according to the Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power, data centres are estimated to demand up to 17 GW of electricity by 2031-32.
Government policies for clean energy
The government has implemented several policies that direct the data centre industry towards renewable energy sources. These include the Green Energy Open Access Rules, Green Energy Corridor Scheme, Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM), National Green Hydrogen Mission, National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, Offshore Wind VGF Scheme and Solar Park Scheme.
In addition, the government has enacted Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. This legislative act strengthens the supply of clean energy for emerging sectors such as AI and data centres, including future deployment of Small Modular and Micro Nuclear Reactors.
Moreover, the Bureau of Indian Standards'(BIS) technical committee LITD 31 (Cloud Computing, IT & Data Centres Sectional Committee) has published a series of Indian standards for data centres. These cover key metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness, Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE), Cooling Efficiency Ratio (CER), Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE).
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has also notified two building codes — the Energy Conservation Building Code 2017 and the Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code 2024. These codes set out strict energy efficiency and water conservation norms for buildings, including provisions relevant to data centre operations.
Water regulations and Advanced data centre cooling
Water-based cooling is a very common technique used to regulate temperatures in data centres, and these facilities often rely on groundwater. So, to manage this resource, guidelines issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti govern all groundwater extraction for industrial use.
To balance both energy and water demands, the industry is increasingly adopting advanced cooling technologies. These include direct-to-chip liquid cooling, adiabatic cooling, immersion cooling and closed-loop liquid cooling systems. High-density rack deployments are also being used to support AI and high-performance computing workloads more efficiently, further reducing power and water consumption.
With these collective measures, the government aims to create a comprehensive regulatory and policy framework that address renewable energy consumption, efficient cooling techniques, better water management, and reduction of carbon emissions across the data centre industry.