ETV Bharat / technology

Data Centre In Space (Part 4): Why India's TakeMe2Space Is Betting On Orbital Computing

As advancements in artificial intelligence continue to increase the need for data centres, space companies look towards space as the next destination to set up the power- and water-hungry structures, hoping to reduce the burden of terrestrial units. In addition to giants like Google, xAI, Axiom Space, and others, Hyderabad-based Indian space tech company TakeMe2Space (TM2Space) is also betting on the sci-fi-esque concept.

It is one of the two ongoing Indian efforts towards launching the country’s first data centre in space. Recently, it was selected among the top 120 DeepTech ventures for the Government of India's flagship global showcase.

The company launched its first tech demonstration mission (MOI-TD) from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on December 30, 2024, testing on-orbit AI inference. It attempted the MOI-1 mission aboard PSLV-C62 on January 12, 2026, which was lost due to a third-stage launch vehicle anomaly. The company has now scheduled the re-launch in October 2026. It plans the rollout of a six-satellite constellation in Q4 2027 to deliver complete daily global coverage with orbital compute.

TakeMe2Space Mission Timeline (ETV Bharat Creative)

“TM2Space’s full commercial orbital data centre is not a single product that becomes operational overnight. It is being built step by step,” Company founder and CEO Ronak Kumar Samantray tells ETV Bharat, adding that they are approaching it in phases rather than treating it as a single switch-on moment.

Pointing towards its December 2024 technology demonstration mission, the executive says that the mission not only validated on-orbit AI inference but also sensor fusion and high-speed data handling in LEO. The next phase is to move from demonstration to more operational orbital compute capability.

“Subject to launch schedules, qualification, regulatory clearances, and mission-readiness milestones, we are targeting the first operational layers of our AI-first orbital data centre capability from 2027 onwards,” Samantray states.

Adding further, he explains that the structure will not be a full-scale orbital data centre on day one. Instead, it will first begin with specific in-orbit compute and AI-processing capabilities, and then scale progressively through multiple missions.