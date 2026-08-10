Data Centre In Space (Part 4): Why India's TakeMe2Space Is Betting On Orbital Computing
While the industry debates the feasibility of orbital data centres, TM2Space believes that such units can exist for specialised tasks better suited to space.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
As advancements in artificial intelligence continue to increase the need for data centres, space companies look towards space as the next destination to set up the power- and water-hungry structures, hoping to reduce the burden of terrestrial units. In addition to giants like Google, xAI, Axiom Space, and others, Hyderabad-based Indian space tech company TakeMe2Space (TM2Space) is also betting on the sci-fi-esque concept.
It is one of the two ongoing Indian efforts towards launching the country’s first data centre in space. Recently, it was selected among the top 120 DeepTech ventures for the Government of India's flagship global showcase.
The company launched its first tech demonstration mission (MOI-TD) from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on December 30, 2024, testing on-orbit AI inference. It attempted the MOI-1 mission aboard PSLV-C62 on January 12, 2026, which was lost due to a third-stage launch vehicle anomaly. The company has now scheduled the re-launch in October 2026. It plans the rollout of a six-satellite constellation in Q4 2027 to deliver complete daily global coverage with orbital compute.
“TM2Space’s full commercial orbital data centre is not a single product that becomes operational overnight. It is being built step by step,” Company founder and CEO Ronak Kumar Samantray tells ETV Bharat, adding that they are approaching it in phases rather than treating it as a single switch-on moment.
Pointing towards its December 2024 technology demonstration mission, the executive says that the mission not only validated on-orbit AI inference but also sensor fusion and high-speed data handling in LEO. The next phase is to move from demonstration to more operational orbital compute capability.
“Subject to launch schedules, qualification, regulatory clearances, and mission-readiness milestones, we are targeting the first operational layers of our AI-first orbital data centre capability from 2027 onwards,” Samantray states.
Adding further, he explains that the structure will not be a full-scale orbital data centre on day one. Instead, it will first begin with specific in-orbit compute and AI-processing capabilities, and then scale progressively through multiple missions.
“So, the way to look at it is: the first validation is already behind us, the next step is operational capability, and larger orbital data centre infrastructure will be built in stages,” he says.
WHERE DO WE STAND?
While the space, tech, and AI industries explore the feasibility of orbital data centres, the concept may probably need some time for fruition as technical bottlenecks like thermal management await breakthroughs. While space launch costs are coming down year by year, financial viability for orbital data centres may need another 4-5 years to make sense.
This is why some industry experts argue that the real solution to AI infrastructure load may still be on Earth, embedded in boring practical measures like renewable energy, closed-loop cooling, and smarter planning.
Meanwhile, TM2Space CEO Samantray believes that orbital data centres will not replace terrestrial facilities but exist as complementary specialised units for workloads better suited to space, at least initially.
ORBITAL DATA CENTRE TO COMPLIMENT, NOT REPLACE TERRESTRIAL UNITS?
“We do not see orbital data centres as replacing all terrestrial cloud workloads. The immediate opportunity is space-native, time-sensitive data, especially Earth observation and AI inference in orbit,” Samantray tells ETV Bharat.
“Today, a satellite may capture important data, but the value of that data can be reduced if it takes too long to reach the ground and be processed. If we can process data closer to the source and downlink only useful intelligence, the economics begin to make sense,” he adds.
Speaking further, he explains that the financial case becomes stronger in areas where time matters, such as disaster response, climate monitoring, agriculture, maritime intelligence, and national security.
“So yes, we believe it can be scientifically and financially sound, but only when it is designed for the right workloads and scaled in a phased, disciplined manner,” Samantray says.
|READ ABOUT OTHER ASPECTS OF ORBITAL DATA CENTRES
|Data Centre In Space (Part 1): Why The AI Industry Wants To Take The Cloud Into Orbit
|Data Centre In Space (Part 2): The Engineering Bottlenecks & Economics Behind Orbital Computing
|Data Centre In Space (Part 3): Why The Real Solution To AI Infra Load May Still Be On Earth
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