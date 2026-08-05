ETV Bharat / technology

Data Centre In Space (Part 3): Why The Real Solution To AI Infra Load May Still Be On Earth

The AI industry is exploring the feasibility of orbital data centres as a possible solution for widespread environmental issues associated with the power- and water-hungry terrestrial structures. However, the concept not only requires breakthroughs to solve engineering bottlenecks like thermal management and ground communication but also needs to wait for a few years when space launch becomes much cheaper and starts making financial sense. In the meantime, the data centres may either continue to put pressure on natural resources or face public opposition for the same reason.

While space companies continue to look towards the sky for answers, some industry experts believe that the real solution is on Earth, and does not require breakthroughs. Embedded in boring practical measures like renewable energy, closed-loop cooling, and smarter infrastructure, they believe that terrestrial data centres can be made sustainable without venturing into orbit.

IS THE ‘REAL’ SOLUTION CLOSER TO HOME?

According to Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India Solutions, space facilities make for good headlines, but neither is solving anything this decade. “The real fixes are sitting in plain sight already,” he says and points towards practical solutions based on technologies that are already available today:

Using liquid cooling instead of the evaporative systems that drink millions of litres of water a day. Building near actual renewable power instead of wherever land happens to be cheap. Capturing waste heat and routing it into nearby homes or industry, which Nordic operators have been doing for years now.

“None of this requires a breakthrough. It requires operators choosing to build properly where they already are, instead of hunting for an exotic location to dodge public scrutiny,” he adds.

Cost Economics of Orbital Data Centres (ETV Bharat Creative)

Manoj Dhanda, Founder and CEO, Utho Cloud, also shares a similar view. He calls orbital data centres a distraction from the real work that needs to happen on the ground, arguing that the industry should instead focus on three immediate priorities: