ETV Bharat / technology

Data Centre In Space (Part 2): The Engineering Bottlenecks & Economics Behind Orbital Computing

As the stress caused by AI data centres becomes too big to ignore, the industry has finally started to look at possible ways to mitigate the risks. One such remedy is akin to a sci-fi movie plot where we take the compute to outer space and harness the energy of the sun to power the workload. From American companies like Google, Axiom Space, Starcloud and xAI to Indian startups such as Agnikul and TakeMe2Space, a growing number of organisations believe the concept deserves serious consideration.

According to Starcloud's white paper, gigawatt-scale orbital data centres represent one of the most ambitious space projects ever proposed. It attributes their feasibility to four major trends: declining launch costs, rising electricity demand, the rapid growth of AI compute requirements, and increasingly affordable satellite connectivity. The company believes orbital data centres are both economically viable and necessary to support AI's long-term growth sustainably.

A Representation of a 5 GW Data Centre in Space Using A Large Array Of Solar Panels (Image Credits: Starcloud)

However, in reality, the concept is not without its challenges. While most of the requirements for a working orbital data centre are within reach, several engineering challenges like thermal management, maintenance work, and high-bandwidth space-to-ground communication still await solutions. Additionally, finances may take a little longer to become realities, and Google acknowledges them in its own paper.

ORBITAL DATA CENTRES INVOLVE COMPLEX ENGINEERING

Talking to ETV Bharat, Ronak Kumar Samantray, founder and CEO of Hyderabad-based Indian space tech company TakeMe2Space, explains that the biggest challenge of an orbital data centre is that all the moving parts become interdependent in space.

He says that while data centres on Earth can rely on the grid, large-scale cooling systems, physical maintenance teams, and frequent hardware replacement, in orbit, power, thermal control, compute, storage, communications, launch mass, radiation tolerance, and orbital operations all have to work within the limits of a spacecraft.

Apart from challenges around launch schedules, mission qualification, system reliability, regulatory approvals, orbital debris mitigation, and customer trust, Samantray specifically highlights sustained energy for high-performance computing, thermal management, and communications as major obstacles.

“The question is not only whether compute can work in space. The real question is whether compute, power, cooling, networking, data security, and commercial demand can come together as one viable system,” he says. “That is why we are building this in phases, starting with in-orbit AI processing and then scaling towards larger orbital data centre capability over time.”

Major ingredients of a 'Data Centre in Space' (ETV Bharat Creative)

Google, in its paper, discusses the major ingredients required for a working orbital data centre and explores the feasibility by addressing fundamental challenges in inter-satellite communication, orbital formation control, radiation hardness, and other aspects. It proposes a system design that utilises fleets of satellites equipped with solar arrays and advanced communication technologies to create a space-based machine learning environment that can achieve performance roughly comparable to a terrestrial data centre.

While Google believes to have practical solutions for most of the obstacles, the paper highlights three bottlenecks that require testing as well as solutions, namely thermal management, on-orbit reliability and repair strategies, and high-bandwidth ground communications.

Google's Recipe for Orbital Data Centre (ETV Bharat Creative)

BOTTLENECKS AWAITING SOLUTIONS

Thermal Management: In space, heat cannot be removed by air like it is on Earth. Talking about the misconception associated with the “free cooling” part in the vacuum of space, Ronak Kumar Samantray of TM2Space called thermal management one of the biggest challenges for an orbital data centre.

“Space does not offer cooling in the way people understand it on Earth. In vacuum, there is no air and therefore no convection. Heat has to be moved through the spacecraft and rejected through radiation. That means thermal design, radiator surfaces, coatings, power budgets, compute loads, and orbital conditions all have to be engineered together. For us, thermal management is not a side problem; it is one of the core design constraints,” he says.