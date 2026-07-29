ETV Bharat / technology

Data Centre In Space (Part 1): Why The AI Industry Wants To Take The Cloud Into Orbit

The Race To Build Data Centres In Space: Promise, Challenges, And Reality ( Image Credits: Starcloud )

By Mohammad Faisal 4 Min Read

There are more than 10,700 data centres worldwide, powering the internet and running everything from web searches and email to video streaming and artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. Nearly 4,000 more facilities are currently under construction, and a good chunk of this expansion can be credited to the AI race that keeps demanding an increase in computing power. The surge has resulted in an exponential increase in demand for GPUs, memory chips, and other components to the point of straining global supply chains and driving up manufacturing costs for smartphones, laptops and other devices that rely on many of the same components. FILE - Meta's Stanton Springs Data Centre in Newton County, US (AP Photo) Up until this point, there have been more than enough reports highlighting the strain that data centres place on the planet. These facilities gobble up vast amounts of water, consume enormous quantities of electricity, and generate significant greenhouse gas emissions, setting tech giants back on their net-zero and carbon-neutral targets. The problem is only expected to worsen as the rapid expansion of data centre capacity places even greater pressure on natural resources and energy infrastructure. Click here to read more. Data centre electricity consumption figures (ETV Bharat Creative) Humans living near these data centres often bear the brunt of their environmental impact, which is why new projects are increasingly facing resistance from local communities. The growing opposition in parts of the US is one of the factors pushing big tech companies to look beyond traditional locations for their AI infrastructure. However, shifting a data centre outside one country does not eliminate the problem since—breaking news—all countries exist on the same planet. But what if the data centre is moved beyond Earth altogether, or even submerged beneath the ocean? China's Shanghai Lingang Undersea Data Centre is the world’s first wind-powered underwater facility. (Image Credit: Shanghai Hailanyun Technology)