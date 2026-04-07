ETV Bharat / technology

Data Centre Beyond Clouds: Why The Future Of Artificial Intelligence Might Be Built In Space

In the mythology of the digital age, “the cloud” has always sounded weightless. Information floats somewhere overhead, free from the friction of physical reality. The metaphor is comforting, but it has always been a lie. Behind every ChatGPT query, image generator, or predictive algorithm sits an enormous physical machine—a data centre humming with GPUs, chewing through megawatts of electricity, and pumping out heat like a small industrial town.

As artificial intelligence accelerates, these infrastructures are expanding at a breathtaking pace. Entire industrial parks in places like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Northern Virginia are now devoted to the warehouses of computation that power modern AI. But as the scale of computing grows (from millions of GPUs to potentially millions more), the question that haunts engineers, environmentalists, and policymakers alike is simple: Where will all this intelligence live?

One radical answer is beginning to surface in tech circles—put the data centres in space. It sounds like science fiction, but the reasoning behind the idea is practical. Space offers limitless solar energy, natural cooling, and freedom from land and water constraints that plague Earth-based facilities. If the world’s AI infrastructure could float in orbit, proponents argue, it might bypass many of the environmental problems we are currently creating on the ground. But as experts increasingly point out, moving AI’s infrastructure into orbit might simply move the problem, while introducing a whole new set of complications.

The Energy Hunger of Intelligence

To understand why anyone would consider putting computers in space, you first have to understand just how energy-hungry artificial intelligence has become. Training large AI models requires extraordinary computing power. Massive clusters of graphics processing units (GPUs) run calculations for weeks or months at a time. Some training runs now consume gigawatt-scale energy, comparable to the electricity demand of entire cities. For Shubhankar Chaudhry, CEO and co-founder of the AI firm Neurolitica, this marks a turning point in technological history. “Training large models today consumes colossal energy,” he says. “For the first time in history, intelligence itself is becoming dependent on energy infrastructure.”

Nvidia launched accelerated computing platforms for orbital data center AI compute (Credit: Nvidia)

Shubhankar will join other technologists, researchers, and policy thinkers at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Colaba (TIFR) in Colaba, Mumbai, on April 8 to debate a question that would have sounded absurd just a decade ago: What is the environmental footprint of artificial intelligence?

Timely Panel Discussion

The conversation is part of Avid Learning’s flagship Sustainability NOW series, a programme launched in 2020 to explore how culture, technology, and environmental thinking intersect in shaping a more sustainable world. The latest edition, titled “Designing the AI Future: The Environmental Footprint of Intelligence,” brings together voices from across technology, policy, and sustainability to examine a rarely discussed reality: Artificial intelligence may be virtual, but the infrastructure behind it is physical.

Moderated by Mairu Gupta, founder and CEO of Antkind Collective, the panel also features Prasad Ashok Thakur, business leader and author of Net-Zero Trio and Prahladh Harsha, professor at the School of Technology and Computer Science at TIFR. Their conversation will probe a growing paradox: As artificial intelligence becomes the defining technology of the century, its environmental footprint (from electricity demand to water use and land consumption) is growing just as rapidly. Lurking in the background of the debate is a bold, almost science-fiction proposal—building AI data centres in outer space.

Mairu Gupta, founder and CEO of Antkind Collective (ETV Bharat)

In earlier eras of computing, software improvements often reduced energy costs. But modern AI has reversed that trend. The bigger the model, the better it performs, creating an arms race among companies and nations to build ever-larger systems. The result is a rapidly expanding network of data centres that demand electricity, water for cooling, and vast tracts of land.

That physical footprint has begun to alarm environmental researchers.

A single large data centre can consume millions of litres of water annually for cooling. It also requires constant electricity, often supplied by fossil-fuel-heavy grids. Multiply that by thousands of facilities worldwide, and the environmental consequences become difficult to ignore. This is where the orbital fantasy begins.

The Case for Data Centres in Space

In theory, space solves many of these problems instantly. Solar energy in orbit is far more abundant than on Earth. Satellites are exposed to continuous sunlight without weather disruptions or night cycles. “Space offers two tantalising advantages,” Chaudhry says. “Abundant solar energy and natural cooling.” If orbital data centres became feasible, they could generate computing power using solar arrays and beam processed data back to Earth. The environmental footprint (at least on the planet’s surface) could shrink dramatically.