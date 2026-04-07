Data Centre Beyond Clouds: Why The Future Of Artificial Intelligence Might Be Built In Space
Lurking in the background of the AI debate is a bold proposal— building AI data centres in outer space.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
In the mythology of the digital age, “the cloud” has always sounded weightless. Information floats somewhere overhead, free from the friction of physical reality. The metaphor is comforting, but it has always been a lie. Behind every ChatGPT query, image generator, or predictive algorithm sits an enormous physical machine—a data centre humming with GPUs, chewing through megawatts of electricity, and pumping out heat like a small industrial town.
As artificial intelligence accelerates, these infrastructures are expanding at a breathtaking pace. Entire industrial parks in places like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Northern Virginia are now devoted to the warehouses of computation that power modern AI. But as the scale of computing grows (from millions of GPUs to potentially millions more), the question that haunts engineers, environmentalists, and policymakers alike is simple: Where will all this intelligence live?
One radical answer is beginning to surface in tech circles—put the data centres in space. It sounds like science fiction, but the reasoning behind the idea is practical. Space offers limitless solar energy, natural cooling, and freedom from land and water constraints that plague Earth-based facilities. If the world’s AI infrastructure could float in orbit, proponents argue, it might bypass many of the environmental problems we are currently creating on the ground. But as experts increasingly point out, moving AI’s infrastructure into orbit might simply move the problem, while introducing a whole new set of complications.
The Energy Hunger of Intelligence
To understand why anyone would consider putting computers in space, you first have to understand just how energy-hungry artificial intelligence has become. Training large AI models requires extraordinary computing power. Massive clusters of graphics processing units (GPUs) run calculations for weeks or months at a time. Some training runs now consume gigawatt-scale energy, comparable to the electricity demand of entire cities. For Shubhankar Chaudhry, CEO and co-founder of the AI firm Neurolitica, this marks a turning point in technological history. “Training large models today consumes colossal energy,” he says. “For the first time in history, intelligence itself is becoming dependent on energy infrastructure.”
Shubhankar will join other technologists, researchers, and policy thinkers at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Colaba (TIFR) in Colaba, Mumbai, on April 8 to debate a question that would have sounded absurd just a decade ago: What is the environmental footprint of artificial intelligence?
Timely Panel Discussion
The conversation is part of Avid Learning’s flagship Sustainability NOW series, a programme launched in 2020 to explore how culture, technology, and environmental thinking intersect in shaping a more sustainable world. The latest edition, titled “Designing the AI Future: The Environmental Footprint of Intelligence,” brings together voices from across technology, policy, and sustainability to examine a rarely discussed reality: Artificial intelligence may be virtual, but the infrastructure behind it is physical.
Moderated by Mairu Gupta, founder and CEO of Antkind Collective, the panel also features Prasad Ashok Thakur, business leader and author of Net-Zero Trio and Prahladh Harsha, professor at the School of Technology and Computer Science at TIFR. Their conversation will probe a growing paradox: As artificial intelligence becomes the defining technology of the century, its environmental footprint (from electricity demand to water use and land consumption) is growing just as rapidly. Lurking in the background of the debate is a bold, almost science-fiction proposal—building AI data centres in outer space.
In earlier eras of computing, software improvements often reduced energy costs. But modern AI has reversed that trend. The bigger the model, the better it performs, creating an arms race among companies and nations to build ever-larger systems. The result is a rapidly expanding network of data centres that demand electricity, water for cooling, and vast tracts of land.
That physical footprint has begun to alarm environmental researchers.
A single large data centre can consume millions of litres of water annually for cooling. It also requires constant electricity, often supplied by fossil-fuel-heavy grids. Multiply that by thousands of facilities worldwide, and the environmental consequences become difficult to ignore. This is where the orbital fantasy begins.
The Case for Data Centres in Space
In theory, space solves many of these problems instantly. Solar energy in orbit is far more abundant than on Earth. Satellites are exposed to continuous sunlight without weather disruptions or night cycles. “Space offers two tantalising advantages,” Chaudhry says. “Abundant solar energy and natural cooling.” If orbital data centres became feasible, they could generate computing power using solar arrays and beam processed data back to Earth. The environmental footprint (at least on the planet’s surface) could shrink dramatically.
Chaudhry believes such systems might one day make AI cheaper and more sustainable. “Orbital data centres could turn electrons into intelligent tokens at a fraction of the cost compared to today’s infrastructure,” he says.
From that perspective, space becomes the ultimate renewable-energy platform for artificial intelligence. But that optimistic scenario collides quickly with reality. For now, space-based computing faces an obstacle that has defeated many elegant ideas: Physics.
Launching large hardware systems into orbit remains extraordinarily expensive. Even with reusable rockets dramatically reducing launch costs, deploying infrastructure at the scale of modern data centres would require thousands of launches.
Maintenance is another problem. Hardware fails. GPUs burn out. Storage systems degrade. Repairing them in orbit would require robotics or astronaut intervention, neither of which is currently feasible at the necessary scale. Then there is latency—the time it takes for signals to travel between Earth and orbit. These technical barriers suggest that space-based AI infrastructure remains, at best, a long-term possibility.
Mairu Gupta, founder of Antkind Collective—a marketing & growth collective focused on climate change and nature-tech, believes the conversation about orbital computing may be premature. “It’s an interesting idea,” he says. “But we should be cautious about how much space we give it in the conversation right now.”
Gupta points out that the real decisions shaping AI’s environmental impact are happening much closer to home. “India is currently making data centre infrastructure decisions that will lock in land use, power sourcing, and water consumption for the next 20 to 30 years,” he says. Those decisions are being made not in orbit, but in places like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Hyderabad.
The Governance Void
Even if engineers solve the technical challenges, another obstacle looms: governance. Who regulates a data centre floating hundreds of kilometres above Earth? Prasad Ashok Thakur, a business leader and author of Net-Zero Trio, believes such questions will require international frameworks. The likely starting point would be the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, which already coordinates international cooperation in space activities.
But regulating AI infrastructure in orbit would involve far more than space law. Questions of data governance, energy usage, environmental accountability, and cybersecurity would all need a global consensus. “Global standards for jurisprudence, data governance, and coordinated oversight will need to be codified,” Thakur says.
In other words, the legal framework for orbital AI does not exist yet. And considering that most countries still lack regulations requiring climate disclosures from terrestrial data centres, it may take decades before such governance emerges.
The Earthbound Reality
Meanwhile, AI infrastructure continues expanding rapidly on Earth. The real challenge today is not space-based computing but making existing data centres more sustainable. One promising path involves renewable energy integration. Industry consultations suggest that data centres could run on up to 80 per cent renewable power through diversified solar and wind portfolios combined with battery storage. But achieving that level requires better grid systems, regulatory incentives, and smarter power markets.
Beyond energy supply, researchers are also exploring ways to reuse the heat generated by data centres. One startup, Uravu Labs, is experimenting with technology that converts waste heat from cooling systems into drinking water: a striking example of how environmental liabilities can be turned into resources. These kinds of innovations suggest that the future of sustainable AI may lie not in escaping Earth, but in redesigning how infrastructure interacts with the planet.
Intelligence and Responsibility
As artificial intelligence becomes central to global economies, the environmental stakes of computing are rising rapidly. What began as a software revolution is now an infrastructure revolution. Chaudhry believes the industry must rethink its priorities. “Startups risk creating an intelligence layer that is brilliant in computation but blind to its ecological consequences,” he warns.
The path forward, he argues, lies in lean innovation, green infrastructure, and ethical entrepreneurship. Instead of chasing ever-larger models, developers may need to focus on efficiency: building systems that deliver powerful capabilities without escalating environmental costs.
In the imagination of technologists, space has always symbolised the ultimate frontier. The idea of orbital AI data centres fits into that narrative: a vision of limitless solar energy powering the intelligence of the future. But as seductive as that vision may be, the more immediate frontier lies much closer to home. The infrastructure decisions being made today will shape the environmental impact of AI for decades. If the industry fails to solve those challenges on Earth, moving the machines into orbit may only delay the reckoning.