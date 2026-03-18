ETV Bharat / technology

DARE to iDare: Helping Women Train In Self-Defence And Overcome Past Traumas

Bengaluru: Behind many closed doors, abuse continues to remain hidden, unspoken, and misunderstood. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, crimes against women in India have continued to rise in recent years, highlighting the urgent need for stronger awareness and support systems. Amid growing concerns over women’s safety in India, a teenager decided to turn awareness into action. Vaamaa Baldota, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of iDare, began her journey in 2014, when she was just 17. She travelled across India teaching thousands of girls how to defend themselves through her Defence Against Rape and Eve-teasing (DARE) programme. Disturbed by rising crimes against women following the 2012 Delhi gangrape, the teenager from Karnataka set herself an ambitious mission to train 50,000 women in self-defence and courage to handle sexual assault and harassment.

From Self-Defence Workshops to a Larger Mission

As new technology-driven platforms help survivors recognise the signs of abuse early and find support before the trauma deepens, Baldota transformed her grassroots initiative into a mobile app. It enables individuals to assess their emotional and mental well-being, access professional counselling, relationship advice, legal guidance, and emotional support.

Over the past 12 years, she has worked extensively across women’s empowerment, human rights, sexual violence prevention, education, and mental health. Her efforts in promoting safety and awareness have also been recognised by Dr Kiran Bedi.

Vaamaa Baldota, founder and CEO of iDare. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV BHARAT, Baldota spoke about her journey and how her work evolved to support survivors.

“Growing up, I saw how harassment was often normalised and dismissed as ‘eve teasing,’ with little attention to its emotional impact. I also saw someone close to me experience abuse that remained hidden due to stigma and silence,” reminisced Baldota. She mentioned that the 2012 Delhi case “became a turning point in her life.” This case forced India to confront the reality of violence against women. After this incident, she launched the DARE programme to train women in self-defence and safety awareness.

Abuse Beyond the Physical: The Reality of Emotional Harm

Bladota said, “Over time, I realised safety cannot stop at physical protection. Abuse can also be emotional and often occurs within relationships and communities, where survivors need support and long-term healing.” Upon recognising this gap, Baldota eventually evolved DARE into iDare in 2020, which focuses on helping people recognise abuse early and access the support they need.

Baldota, from her experience conducting self-defence workshops on the ground, said that these sessions made her realise that many young people were carrying silent experiences of abuse, and technology could expand the impact of her work.

She stated that during workshops in schools and colleges, many students would stay back to share experiences they had never spoken about before. Those conversations revealed how much hidden pain existed and how little support people had once the session ended. Awareness workshops opened the door, but there was rarely a system to continue helping them.

Using Technology to Extend Support Beyond the Classroom

Baldota highlighted that technology could extend the impact of her work, as it offered an extended way to support survivors beyond the physical classroom. She said, “A digital platform could offer people a safe, private space to reach out, ask questions, and access guidance long after the workshop ends.”