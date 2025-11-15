ETV Bharat / technology

CyberPeace And NCERT Unveil The 5th Edition Of eRaksha 2025 With Theme 'AI For Peace & Safety'

New Delhi: CyberPeace, in collaboration with NCERT and supported by Google.org, has launched eRaksha 2025, a nationwide cyber safety and digital ethics competition placing students at the centre of India's fight against AI-enabled risks.

According to a release, the first edition of eRaksha was launched in 2019, and this year's theme is "AI for Peace & Safety". Building Trust in the Age of Machines" aims to equip young digital citizens with the literacy, ethics, and resilience needed to navigate an AI-first world.

The eRaksha launch event also witnessed the eRaksha website reveal (https://www.eraksha.net/) and the launch of a handbook for social media guidelines designed for students, designed to help young users cultivate safe, responsible, and ethical online behaviour.

The launch event also featured a special panel moderated by Dr Angel Rathnabai, Associate Professor, CIET-NCERT, with esteemed panellists Lt. General (Dr.) Rajesh Pant (Retd.), Global Advisory Council, CyberPeace; Dr Rajesh D, Associate Professor, CIETNCERT; and Dr. Rejaul Karim, Assistant Professor, CIET-NCERT, who discussed the growing urgency of AI safety and digital well-being for young learners.

As Indian schools now report over 7,000 cyberattacks every week, among the highest globally, students and teachers are increasingly exposed to a rising wave of AI-enabled risks, from deepfake extortion and voice-cloning scams to fabricated results, fake circulars, misinformation-driven panic and data breaches. With classrooms rapidly digitising and AI tools becoming integral to everyday learning, the need for digital safety has shifted from important to indispensable, underscoring the urgency of initiatives like eRaksha 2025.

Announcing the launch of eRaksha 2025, the fifth edition of the competition, Major Vineet Kumar, Chairperson and Founder of CyberPeace, said, "In an AI-driven world, children are not the weakest link. They can be our strongest line of defence. Through this CyberPeace-NCERT initiative, we're creating a pool of cyber safety ambassadors who are becoming our first line of responders. Our mission through initiatives such as eRaksha is not to just keep children safe, but to raise a generation that is digitally confident, ethically grounded and capable of defending their communities."