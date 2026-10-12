ETV Bharat / technology

CyberLeek Threatens Rockstar Games To Post Entire GTA 6 Story Online Unless It Releases Physical Disc

GTA VI will officially launch on November 19, 2026. ( Image Credit: Rockstar Games )

Hyderabad: A leak group called CyberLeeks has threatened Rockstar Games's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, to release the full story mode of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) online. The group says it will do so unless the company releases a physical disc and apologises to the public.

The warning comes just weeks before the game's launch on November 19, 2026. GTA 6 has been in the news for more than a decade, and fans have waited years for it. Even so, the run-up to its release has been full of noise and rows.

CyberLeeks has also shared new gameplay clips and says it holds the full playable build. The group wants Take-Two Interactive to admit its demands or call its bluff. What does CyberLeeks want? CyberLeeks posted a clear message on its mirror website. It says that if its crypto coin reaches a market value of 30 million, it will upload the whole story mode build. It has asked people to say which scenes they want to see, and promises to show them. According to the group, Take-Two has one choice, which is to release a physical disc and apologise to the public or face consequences. Leaks of this kind can spoil the story for players who have waited years. They can also harm the hard work of the Rockstar Games team, who have spent a long time making the game. New 24-25 minute video According to Eurogamer's report, which claims to have seen the leaked clip, most of the footage takes place around the Thrillbilly Mud Club. The duo protagonists — Jason and Lucia — get ready for a dirt-biking event. They buy new clothes and take part in an off-road racing tournament. Jason walks around a garage and chooses a bike to rent for the day.