CyberLeek Threatens Rockstar Games To Post Entire GTA 6 Story Online Unless It Releases Physical Disc
CyberLeek threatens to release the full story mode of GTA 6 online. The group demands that the company release a physical disc.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: A leak group called CyberLeeks has threatened Rockstar Games's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, to release the full story mode of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) online. The group says it will do so unless the company releases a physical disc and apologises to the public.
The warning comes just weeks before the game's launch on November 19, 2026. GTA 6 has been in the news for more than a decade, and fans have waited years for it. Even so, the run-up to its release has been full of noise and rows.
CyberLeeks has also shared new gameplay clips and says it holds the full playable build. The group wants Take-Two Interactive to admit its demands or call its bluff.
What does CyberLeeks want?
CyberLeeks posted a clear message on its mirror website. It says that if its crypto coin reaches a market value of 30 million, it will upload the whole story mode build. It has asked people to say which scenes they want to see, and promises to show them.
According to the group, Take-Two has one choice, which is to release a physical disc and apologise to the public or face consequences.
Leaks of this kind can spoil the story for players who have waited years. They can also harm the hard work of the Rockstar Games team, who have spent a long time making the game.
New 24-25 minute video
According to Eurogamer's report, which claims to have seen the leaked clip, most of the footage takes place around the Thrillbilly Mud Club. The duo protagonists — Jason and Lucia — get ready for a dirt-biking event. They buy new clothes and take part in an off-road racing tournament. Jason walks around a garage and chooses a bike to rent for the day.
For more than 10 minutes, Jason is completely naked. He rides around on his dirt bike with nothing on, and his body seems to react to the world with its own physics.
Towards the end of the video, Lucia appears in a thong and topless as she gets ready for a base jump. It seems like the same jump first seen in the Netflix reveal. However, this time it is right, and she is wearing very little.
Is nudity part of GTA 6?
Eurogamer points out that the player seems to have a developer menu. This is a hidden tool that developers use to test a game. At one point, the player makes a tank appear from nowhere. This means the nudity may only be possible in this test version and not in the final game.
Even so, the report mentions that nudity will be in the finished game. It is rated 18+, and a Grand Theft Auto title, and the Series has done these kinds of things before. A ratings board has also confirmed that the game will have "full-on sex scenes".
Rockstar Games' reaction
Rockstar Games has spoken about the leaks before. It described them as heartbreaking and said this is not the way it wanted fans to see the game after such a long wait.
Take-Two Interactive has been searching for the person behind the leaks. It even tried to use a subpoena, a legal order, to make Discord share information that could reveal the leaker's identity.
CyberLeek went quiet for a while after the Netflix reveal, so the latest post has surprised many people. It remains unclear whether the leaker group will leak other footage in the coming days.