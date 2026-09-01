ETV Bharat / technology

Fake Porn Apps Target Android Users Via Ads On Facebook, Instagram: How To Stay Safe

New Delhi: Cybercriminals are reportedly targeting Android users for financial fraud through malicious applications disguised as pornographic apps and promoted via advertisements on Facebook and Instagram. The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), operating under the Union Home Ministry’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), flagged the trend, following which Meta removed dozens of such sexually explicit advertisements.

According to the agency, the ads were designed to lure users to phishing websites or trick them into downloading malware capable of stealing banking credentials and draining their bank accounts. The I4C advisory also identified several malicious apps as part of the threat, which include the likes of “Night Play”, “Reloop”, “Kyss”, “Vimo”, “Rivo”, “Nexo”, “Vixa”, and other similar variants.

How the Scam Works

According to the I4C advisory, cybercriminals promote these malicious apps through pornography-related advertisements and links on Facebook and Instagram. When users click on these ads, they are redirected to websites offering pornographic content. These sites then ask users to download an Android app, usually as an APK file.

The APK is not downloaded from the Google Play Store. Instead, users are asked to install it directly from the website. The advisory said many of the websites involved use “.live” domains.

After the first app is installed, users may be asked to download another package that appears to be an app update. This second package can take advantage of permissions already granted to—or misused by—the first app.