ETV Bharat / technology

Cybercriminals Shifting From Hacking To Manipulating Digital Trust, AI, Identities: CERT-In Report

New Delhi: Cybercriminals are increasingly shifting away from conventional hacking to manipulating digital identities, artificial intelligence (AI), biometric authentication and trusted financial ecosystems, posing a new generation of threats to India's banking and financial sector, according to the Digital Threat Report 2025-26 released by CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team-India), CSIRT-Fin (Computer Security Incident Response Team–Finance Sector) and SISA (Bengaluru-based cybersecurity and compliance company) on Monday.

The report said attackers are now targeting the "trust layer" of digital financial systems by exploiting biometric onboarding, AI-driven decision-making, real-time payment systems, APIs, partner applications and third-party ecosystems, marking a significant evolution from traditional password theft and transaction fraud.

"Modern financial attacks are moving from direct compromise to trust-chain manipulation across biometric onboarding, partner apps, AI decisioning, real-time payments, APIs (Application Programming Interface), programmable finance and third-party ecosystems," the report said.

It warned that cybercriminals are embedding themselves across identity systems, AI models, payment logic, APIs and supply chains, areas where no single financial institution has complete visibility over risks. According to the report, cyber threats are evolving faster than institutional defences, with six of the seven predictions made in last year's report already materialising.

Launching the report, S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said India must build resilient software and hardware systems capable of operating even during cyberattacks to safeguard its rapidly expanding digital economy.

"We have to create resilient systems, both in terms of software and hardware, which can continue to operate despite the cybersecurity threats, because that is where the crux of ease of living and ease of doing business lies," Krishnan said.

He noted that while digitisation has made services faster and more efficient, it has also elevated cybersecurity into one of the country's biggest challenges. "If we want to preserve the benefits of digitisation, cybersecurity becomes one of the most important concerns before us," he said.

Krishnan said cyber threats now span multiple levels, from financial and reputational losses for individuals to ransomware attacks disrupting businesses and cyberattacks on critical infrastructure that can resemble warfare. "At the national level... it also becomes almost like warfare," he said.