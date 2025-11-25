ETV Bharat / technology

Curtain Raiser at RRI Highlights Breakthroughs in Space, Astronomy And Quantum Tech

During this occasion, special talks on Astronomy & Astrophysics, and Quantum technology sciences were delivered by our distinguished scientists. Ahead of IISF 2025, curtain-raiser events for the festival are being conducted locally, displaying activities that are bringing science closer to communities through a people-centric, bottom-up approach while highlighting ongoing work in areas such as Space, Quantum, and Emerging technologies.

Bengaluru: Raman Research Institute (RRI) organised a curtain raiser event ahead of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, as part of its efforts to promote scientific temper and create awareness among science enthusiasts.

The event opened with a compelling talk by Prof. Mayuri S Rao, Faculty, Astronomy and Astrophysics at the Raman Research Institute. Dr Rao spoke about the importance of studying the electromagnetic spectrum across multiple bands and why radio frequencies are so vital in probing the early universe. She conveyed the significance of PRATUSH, the first of its kind proposed space payload, that is designed to help detect faint radio signals emitted from hydrogen atoms (21-cm signal), which carries imprints of several events of the Cosmic Dawn, from lunar orbit, that will answer questions about the first stars formed in our universe.

Prof. Urbasi Sinha (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Anubha Jain)

Prof. Urbasi Sinha, Faculty, Light and Matter Physics (LAMP) at the Raman Research Institute, presented her cutting-edge research conducted at the Quantum Information & Computing (QuIC) laboratory, RRI, through a thought-provoking presentation. She detailed how her group uses single and entangled photons to achieve secure quantum communication, including quantum key distribution (QKD), and elaborated on how quantum cryptography is essential for safeguarding future communications in an era of growing threats, reflecting upon RRI’s ambition in building long-distance quantum networks.

A webinar by Prof. Saptarishi Chaudhuri, Faculty, Light and Matter Physics (LAMP), highlighted his research on ultra-cold Rydberg atoms happening at RRI’s Quantum Mixtures (QuMix) lab. He described their experimental efforts to cool and trap mixed-species atomic clouds (sodium and potassium), and how they use these systems to explore atomic spin correlations, precision spectroscopy, and Rydberg interactions with an eye toward quantum simulation and advanced quantum technologies.

It is to be noted that the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, scheduled for 6–9 December 2025 in Panchkula, Haryana, will feature 14 thematic frontiers focused on future technologies, sustainability, and broad scientific outreach, showcasing the theme, “Vigyan Se Samriddhi: For Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

RRI is a premier research institution in India, pursuing cutting-edge fundamental research in select frontier areas of physics under contemporary research themes. The Institute was founded by Indian Nobel Laureate Professor C. V. Raman in 1948.