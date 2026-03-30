ETV Bharat / technology

CSR Initiative Brings Robotics Training To Maharashtra Engineering College

The latest robotic project is an industrial robot, which the institute hopes will help the robotics engineering student get complete knowledge on the design and make-up.

“This is definitely helpful to students of engineering and polytechnics and the workers who are employed in bottling plants of this region,” Prof. Guddhe added.

“Ajay Gurjar has been working towards the project since 2020, trying to help us set up this robotic centre. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gurjar sent us the first robotic unit of nearly Rs 25 lakh, and this year, he has followed up by giving us the robotic bottling unit,” Head of Yaskawa Centre of Excellence (PRMCE), Prof. Dr Mangesh Guddhe, told ETV Bharat.

A 1999 batch passout, Gurjar has committed to helping his alma mater and the region of Vidarbha to help the students and workers get knowledge and training in robotics.

This initiative is made possible through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment of the Yaskawa Centre of Excellence and the chief of Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd, Ajay Gurjar, who is an alumnus of the college.

“This is an industrial robot used in the automotive, general industry and beverage industry. The students can get training not only in the robot but also in the gripper, camera, programme and design,” Gurjar told ETV Bharat. “Like they can understand how to design a gripper used for bottles, in this case, while it can vary for another purpose."

Yaskawa India Pvt. Ltd is an internationally renowned company for making robots for industrial use, which are being used in 30 different countries.

CSR Initiative Brings Robotics Training To Maharashtra Engineering College (ETV Bharat)

Prof. Guddhe said the college wanted to initiate the process of imparting training and information to students and even workers at their centre. They have also collaborated with the company to get Gurjar to personally impart the training and knowledge.

“Gurjar will be developing this centre. He will personally impart knowledge and give training on robotics machinery, its uses and how it functions. This will also include the various uses of these robotic machines, and their training will be provided here,” said Prof. Gudde.

“We are hoping the students of Vidarbha will be empowered with robotic knowledge and skills for them to work in leading industries and companies in this region,” he said.

This centre showcased various robots utilised for bottling, welding, and other industrial applications. The demonstration of a colour-sensing robot is also expected to be a major attraction for students visiting the facility. Prof Gudde said, “We aim to have this centre operating at full capacity within the next three to four months.”

CSR Initiative Brings Robotics Training To Maharashtra Engineering College (ETV Bharat)

Prof. Dr Nitin Dhande, President, Vidarbha Youth Welfare Society, said of these consistent efforts of an alumnus whose commitment is reflected in his acts, “Gurjar is committed to helping this institute, not just being an alumnus, most of all because he is deeply connected to his roots. He is committed to the students and people of this region and is keen for them to learn the advanced robotic systems.”

This particular syllabus of robotics will help the students, as there are plans to establish a robotic bottling plant in Amravati. The centre is expected to get state-of-the-art robots from Yaskawa, a Japanese company. They will also have a special demonstration of a colour-sensing robot. The students will be imparted training in various technologies, including AI-driven 3D painting.