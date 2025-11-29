ETV Bharat / technology

CSIR Leaders Highlight Innovations In UAVs And Other Initiatives Aimed At Achieving Self-Reliance

Bengaluru: On the occasion of unveiling the HANSA-3 NG aircraft, the Saras Mk-2 Iron Bird Facility, the High-Altitude UAV manufacturing line, and the NAviMet meteorology system, CSIR leaders discussed India’s strides in indigenous aerospace and defence technologies. They highlighted innovations in UAVs, electric propulsion, semiconductors, and aviation infrastructure aimed at achieving self-reliance and advanced capabilities.

ETV representative Dr Anubha Jain interacted with Dr Abhay A Pashilkar, Director, CSIR-NAL; Dr CM Ananda, Programme Director (Civil Aircraft Programmes); Dr Naresh Chandra Murmu, Director, CSIR-CMERI; Dr PC Panchariya, Director, CSIR-CEERI; Dr GK Patra, Director, CSIR-4PI at CSIR-NAL in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Responding to Anubha's question on the long-term roadmap for expanding India’s advanced aerospace testing infrastructure, Dr Pashilkar said traditionally NAL has been carrying out testing. "NAL works closely with ISRO, DRDO, and other strategic and atomic sectors in aerospace, mechanical engineering, and embedded systems," he said. Given the sensitivity of air-vehicle data, he emphasized that testing within the country is essential to protect critical performance information.

He added that the Defence Ministry has recently initiated a major national effort to identify and develop all essential test facilities required to achieve true self-reliance. This includes infrastructure for electronics, structures, aerodynamics, engine test beds, airborne test platforms, and even capabilities to detect counterfeit electronics. A significant investment in these facilities is already in process, aimed at reducing foreign dependence and accelerating project timelines.

When Anubha asked how government policy encourages deeper participation of private players and startups in aircraft development in UVA programmes, Dr Pashilkar said that from the CSIR perspective, "many of our laboratories have been collaborating with industry for decades, with the aim of transferring technology, generating new knowledge, and developing innovative products". He said, "The Loitering Munition UAV and the high-altitude solar-powered drone are prime examples of such efforts. Additionally, we develop smaller vertical takeoff drones and quadcopters, widely used in agriculture and other civil applications, supported by our laboratories working on precision agriculture".

The CSIR scientists in a meeting (ETV Bharat)

Looking ahead, initiatives like the National Drone Mission and upcoming programs such as Drone Shakti will focus on both military and civilian applications, including schemes like Drone Didi, to build a robust drone ecosystem. Currently, India depends heavily on imported raw materials, components, and systems, with most players acting as integrators rather than engaging in end-to-end design and development. Recognizing the strategic importance of critical minerals, CSIR laboratories are actively working to enhance domestic self-reliance, optimize existing resources, and secure supply chains for sustainable growth, Dr Pashilkar said.

Anubha asked about the Ministry’s roadmap for modernizing India’s aviation navigation and meteorology infrastructure. Dr Ananda, explained that earlier, such systems were imported. CSIR and NAL have now designed and deployed a fully indigenous system, with nearly 175 units across 120 airfields in the country, serving both civilian and military operations.