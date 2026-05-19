ETV Bharat / technology

Court Rejects Elon Musk's Claims Against OpenAI, Saying He Filed His Lawsuit Too Late

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman walks inside the federal courthouse during a recess in the proceedings in the trial over Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI in Oakland, California, on May 12, 2026. ( Photo Credit: AFP )

Oakland: A federal court on Monday dismissed claims filed against OpenAI and its top executives by Elon Musk, who accused them of betraying a shared vision for it to remain a nonprofit dedicated to guiding artificial intelligence’s development for the good of humanity.

The nine-person jury found Musk waited too long to file his lawsuit and missed a statutory deadline. After a three-week trial, the jury deliberated less than two hours.

Musk, the world’s richest man, was a co-founder of OpenAI, which launched in 2015 and went on to create ChatGPT. After investing $38 million in its first years, Musk accused OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his top deputy of shifting into a moneymaking mode behind his back.

The jury served in an advisory role, but Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers accepted the verdict Monday as the court’s own and dismissed Musk’s claims.

Musk posted on his social media platform X that he would file an appeal. He said the judge and jury never weighed in on the merits of the case, just “a calendar technicality.”

"There is no question to anyone following the case in detail that Altman & Brockman did in fact enrich themselves by stealing a charity. The only question is WHEN they did it!” he wrote.

Musk’s lawyer, Steven Molo, said Musk’s feud with OpenAI was far from resolved. He compared Monday's verdict to moments in U.S. history like the Siege of Charleston and the Battle of Bunker Hill which were “major losses for Americans, but who won the war?”

OpenAI argued it came down to a business rivalry

The trial in Oakland, California shed light on the bitter falling-out between the two Silicon Valley titans and the beginnings of OpenAI, now a company valued at $852 billion and moving toward potentially one of the largest initial public offerings in history.

Altman and OpenAI claimed there was never a promise to keep OpenAI a nonprofit forever. In fact, they argued, Musk knew this and filed his lawsuit because he couldn’t have unilateral control over the fast-growing AI developer.

OpenAI argued the lawsuit aimed to undercut the company's rapid growth and bolster Musk’s xAI, which he launched in 2023 as a competitor.