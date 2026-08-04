ETV Bharat / technology

COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal for Astrophysicist Annapurni Subramaniam

Astrophysicist Professor Annapurni Subramaniam is the fourth Indian to receive the COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal for 2026. (Image Credit: Special Arrangement)

The COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal was awarded to Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, "in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Space Research in developing countries," IIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bengaluru: Astrophysicist Professor Annapurni Subramaniam has been awarded the 'COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal for 2026' in Florence, Italy. She is currently the Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru.

"The medal is awarded jointly by ISRO and the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) every 2 years, in honour of legendary scientist Vikram Sarabhai. The award recognises her work on stellar populations, blue straggler stars, UVIT/AstroSat, future telescopes & HDSR. She received the award on Monday at the 46th COSPAR General Assembly in Florence, Italy," it added.

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam in a post on 'X' said, "Extremely happy to receive the Vikram Sarabhai Medal 2026 in Florence." She is said to be the fourth Indian and first woman scientist from the country to receive this honour.

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam bagged this award for her works on stellar populations, blue straggler stars, UVIT/AstroSat, future telescopes & HDSR. (Image Credit: Special Arrangement)

Former ISRO Chairman U R Rao (1996), eminent Space Plasma and Space Weather physicist Gurbax Singh Lakhina (2014), and Director of the Physical Research Laboratory Prof Anil Bhardwaj (2024) are the other Indians who received the medal.

According to COSPAR, for a candidate to be eligible for this award, her or his relevant work must have been carried out mainly in the five years ending one year before the COSPAR Scientific Assembly at which the medal is to be presented. This medal is open to candidates from any country.