ETV Bharat / technology

Suitcase-Sized Satellite Could Unlock Secrets Of The Universe's Biggest Mystery

Hyderabad: Scientists have proposed a suitcase-sized spacecraft that could help solve one of the biggest mysteries in cosmology. According to the study titled "The CosmoCube lunar mission for probing the dark ages and cosmic dawn via 21-cm cosmology", this proposed space mission, called CosmoCube, would answer "what happened in the roughly 150 million years of cosmic dark ages, before the universe’s first stars appeared?"

The space mission would travel to the Moon and use its dark side (or far side) as a "shield" that blocks out all the noise from Earth and listens for a faint whisper from the very early universe.

Researchers believe that if the mission goes well, it could give humanity a clear look at the cosmic history period known as the dark age.

The study was done by a team of international researchers, led by the University of Cambridge.

What is the cosmic dark age?

The Cosmic Dark Age is the period in the very early universe that lasted for roughly 150 million years and occurred between the afterglow of the Big Bang and the birth of the very first stars.

Although no stars were shining during the time, the hydrogen gas scattered throughout the universe gave off a very faint radio signal.

Scientists call this signal the 21-centimetre (or 21-cm) line, which carries valuable information about the conditions billions of years ago, long before our own Sun or planets existed. The study says that, so far, one has not directly observed this era before. This is because detecting these signals is very challenging.

Why are 21-cm signals hard to detect?

The detection of the 21-cm line is extremely difficult from Earth, due to three major challenges. It includes blockage due to the Earth's ionosphere, human-made radio noise, and cosmic foreground noise.

Blockage due to Earth's ionosphere: The layer of charged particles in the Earth's upper atmosphere, called the ionosphere, absorbs and distorts low-frequency radio waves. This blocks the specific frequencies that are required for the 21-cm line from reaching ground-based radio telescopes.

Human-made Radio noise: The ancient signals (21-cm line) travel over 13.5 billion years. As the universe has been expanding this whole time, these signals also tend to stretch (due to cosmological redshift) into much longer, lower-frequency wavelengths, operating between roughly 10 and 50Mhz. This frequency range matches exactly with radio signals created by human technology, including FM radio broadcasts, telecommunication arrays, Earth-orbiting satellites, and aviation communications.

For the unversed, cosmic redshift (or cosmic redshifting) is the stretching of light waves as they travel through an expanding universe. Meaning, the farther the number of light-years, the longer the stretch of signals to reach a destination, and vice versa.

Cosmic foreground noise: Even if the Earth's noise is bypassed, the ancient signals get buried under the intense radio emissions coming from inside the Milky Way galaxy. This galactic foreground noise is 1000 times brighter than the 21-cm signal itself, meaning researchers will have to use complex statistical models to digitally filter it out.

Why the Moon's dark side matters?