Suitcase-Sized Satellite Could Unlock Secrets Of The Universe's Biggest Mystery
CosmoCube could help researchers listen to radio signals from over 13.5 billion years ago, using the Moon as a shield against Earth's noise.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists have proposed a suitcase-sized spacecraft that could help solve one of the biggest mysteries in cosmology. According to the study titled "The CosmoCube lunar mission for probing the dark ages and cosmic dawn via 21-cm cosmology", this proposed space mission, called CosmoCube, would answer "what happened in the roughly 150 million years of cosmic dark ages, before the universe’s first stars appeared?"
The space mission would travel to the Moon and use its dark side (or far side) as a "shield" that blocks out all the noise from Earth and listens for a faint whisper from the very early universe.
Researchers believe that if the mission goes well, it could give humanity a clear look at the cosmic history period known as the dark age.
The study was done by a team of international researchers, led by the University of Cambridge.
What is the cosmic dark age?
The Cosmic Dark Age is the period in the very early universe that lasted for roughly 150 million years and occurred between the afterglow of the Big Bang and the birth of the very first stars.
Although no stars were shining during the time, the hydrogen gas scattered throughout the universe gave off a very faint radio signal.
Scientists call this signal the 21-centimetre (or 21-cm) line, which carries valuable information about the conditions billions of years ago, long before our own Sun or planets existed. The study says that, so far, one has not directly observed this era before. This is because detecting these signals is very challenging.
Why are 21-cm signals hard to detect?
The detection of the 21-cm line is extremely difficult from Earth, due to three major challenges. It includes blockage due to the Earth's ionosphere, human-made radio noise, and cosmic foreground noise.
Blockage due to Earth's ionosphere: The layer of charged particles in the Earth's upper atmosphere, called the ionosphere, absorbs and distorts low-frequency radio waves. This blocks the specific frequencies that are required for the 21-cm line from reaching ground-based radio telescopes.
Human-made Radio noise: The ancient signals (21-cm line) travel over 13.5 billion years. As the universe has been expanding this whole time, these signals also tend to stretch (due to cosmological redshift) into much longer, lower-frequency wavelengths, operating between roughly 10 and 50Mhz. This frequency range matches exactly with radio signals created by human technology, including FM radio broadcasts, telecommunication arrays, Earth-orbiting satellites, and aviation communications.
For the unversed, cosmic redshift (or cosmic redshifting) is the stretching of light waves as they travel through an expanding universe. Meaning, the farther the number of light-years, the longer the stretch of signals to reach a destination, and vice versa.
Cosmic foreground noise: Even if the Earth's noise is bypassed, the ancient signals get buried under the intense radio emissions coming from inside the Milky Way galaxy. This galactic foreground noise is 1000 times brighter than the 21-cm signal itself, meaning researchers will have to use complex statistical models to digitally filter it out.
Why the Moon's dark side matters?
So, to overcome all these challenges, scientists thought of the CosmoCube satellite. By placing it in the Moon's orbit, the satellite would take readings as it passes behind the Moon's far side. Using the Moon as a giant natural shield, blocking the Earth entirely, would make the radio environment quieter. Researchers hope that the spacecraft's instruments would pick up the ancient signal that they are looking for.
According to the international team behind the concept, CosmoCube would spend roughly 40 minutes on the far side of the Moon during every two-hour orbit it completes. Over the course of a proposed two-year mission, that would add up to around 1,000 hours of usable data gathered in the calmest radio conditions available to science anywhere near Earth.
Professor Eloy de Lera Acedo, an astronomer from the University of Cambridge, said, “There’s no other place where you can get the sort of shielding you need to detect such a faint signal, while at the same time looking at the whole of space. The far side of the Moon is really the only option: it solves multiple problems at once, opening a clear window to the very early universe.”
What could scientists learn?
One of the most exciting things CosmoCube could help scientists explore is the role of dark matter in shaping the early universe. Dark matter is an invisible substance that does not produce light, but its gravitational pull is thought to have played a key role in drawing hydrogen and other material together — eventually helping to form the first stars and galaxies.
By studying the 21-centimetre signal from the cosmic dark age, researchers could gather important clues about how this process unfolded. In other words, CosmoCube could help explain not just when the first stars formed, but how and why they formed at all.
The data collected could also give scientists a much clearer picture of how the universe transitioned from a dark, structureless cloud of gas into the rich, complex web of stars and galaxies we see around us today.
Small spacecraft, big challenges
Despite its modest size, CosmoCube would need to be a highly capable piece of technology. Picking out a faint signal from billions of years ago is one thing — doing so while making sure the spacecraft's own electronics are not creating interference that gets mistaken for a real cosmic signal is quite another.
To tackle this, CosmoCube would carry a lightweight radio antenna and use onboard systems to constantly check its own position and surroundings. These checks would help the team identify and remove any noise coming from the spacecraft itself. Once the data is collected, researchers would use advanced mathematical models to strip out additional sources of interference, including radio emissions naturally produced by the Milky Way.
Will Grainger, an astronomer and co-author of the study, noted that pulling off this kind of science from such a small spacecraft would demand what he called "clever design techniques." It is, by any measure, a highly ambitious undertaking.
When will it launch?
The research team is already working with partners to develop and test early models of CosmoCube, including tests of how the spacecraft would cope with the extreme temperatures of space. With enough backing and support, the team believes the satellite could realistically be ready for launch within five years.
However, there is one growing concern. The far side of the Moon, long considered one of the quietest and most remote places in the solar system, may not stay that way for much longer. The United States, India, and other nations are all planning missions to the lunar far side in the coming years. As more spacecraft, landers, and infrastructure arrive in the region, the natural radio silence that makes it so valuable to astronomers could gradually be lost.
For CosmoCube, and for the wider scientific community, timing may be everything. If the mission gets the green light and launches before the Moon's far side becomes too crowded or too noisy, it could offer scientists something genuinely extraordinary — a rare and clear window into a period of history that has, until now, remained almost entirely hidden from view. A suitcase-sized spacecraft reaching back 13.5 billion years into the past, all thanks to the quiet shadow of the Moon.