ETV Bharat / technology

Cosmic Near-Miss: How Indian Astronomers Found Two Star Clusters Hiding As One

Image for representational purposes only ( Credits: Getty Images )

By Anubha Jain 5 Min Read

Bengaluru: What astronomers once believed was a single star cluster turned out to be two distinct stellar systems that came remarkably close millions of years ago. Earlier this month, Indian astronomers reclassified UBC 63, located approximately 4,892 light-years from Earth, into two separate open star clusters, named UBC 63A and UBC 63B. By tracing the positions and movements of their stars, the researchers found that the two clusters passed within just 23 light-years of each other about six million years ago. The study identified 98 stars as likely belonging to UBC 63A and 148 to UBC 63B, with a membership probability of more than 50 per cent.

The two clusters have vastly different evolutionary histories—the younger cluster, UBC 63A, is estimated to be about 21 million years old, while the older cluster, UBC 63B, is approximately 562 million years old. They are currently separated by about 26 parsecs (nearly 85 light-years) and are moving away from each other following their close passage. Although they were never gravitationally bound, their encounter may have influenced the distribution of stars in both clusters, providing a valuable opportunity to study how such stellar systems interact and evolve.

The study, published in The Astronomical Journal, was led by Samrat Biswas, a DST INSPIRE Senior Research Fellow at Gauhati University, in collaboration with researchers from the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and other international institutions. TL;DR Discovery UBC 63 (~4,892 light-years away) was reclassified into two separate open clusters using Gaia data and machine learning: UBC 63A (98 stars) and UBC 63B (148 stars). Age Difference UBC 63A is ~21 million years old, whereas UBC 63B is ~562 million years old (a 541-million-year gap). Simulations suggest they may have originated in the same molecular cloud. Cosmic Near-Miss Roughly 6 million years ago, the two clusters passed within just 23 light-years of each other, with mutual gravitational forces stretching and dispersing their outer stars. Current Status & Fate They are not gravitationally bound because their relative speed exceeds their escape velocity. Currently separated by 85 light-years, they are projected to drift up to 450–490 parsecs apart over the next 100 million years. Research & Publication Led by Samrat Biswas (Gauhati University) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and published in The Astronomical Journal. The researchers combined data from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission with machine-learning techniques and computer simulations to distinguish the two stellar populations. By analysing the positions, distances, movements, brightness and colours of stars, they were able to study the distribution and motion of both clusters. They also used a computational tool called galpy to trace the clusters' past trajectories and model their future movements within the Galaxy. “This discovery is important because it gives us a rare opportunity to understand how star clusters influence each other through gravity, how their shapes and structures change during such encounters, and how stars form and gradually disperse into the wider Milky Way,” noted Maheswar Gopinathan, Professor, Astronomy and Astrophysics Group, IIA, in an interview with ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain. A 541-million-year age gap: Did the two clusters form in a common star-forming environment? Prof. Gopinathan said the two clusters have very different evolutionary histories. UBC 63A, at about 21 million years old, has undergone relatively little dynamical evolution. UBC 63B, on the other hand, is approximately 562 million years old and has experienced a much longer period of evolution. The colour–magnitude diagram of UBC 63B contains two red-clump stars, which have exhausted the hydrogen in their cores and are now burning helium. These stars provide independent evidence of the cluster's advanced age. The older cluster also has a more dispersed stellar population, likely shaped by gravitational interactions within the cluster and with the Milky Way over hundreds of millions of years. (a) CMD of the 246 UBC 63 members with isochrones of 21 Myr (red) and 562 Myr (blue). (b) The BIC distribution for GMM models with 1–5 components obtained from 100 MC realizations. The mean BIC values along with their standard error for different number of components are also indicated. (c) Distribution of the difference in squared MD from the mean astrometric parameters of UBC 63A and UBC 63B, fitted with a two-component GMM. Blue and red curves denote UBC 63A and UBC 63B, respectively; the black curve shows the combined model, and the green shading indicates the overlap fraction. (Credits: Study Authors via The Astronomical Journal)