ETV Bharat / technology

Cosmic Mystery Solved: Scientists Find Why Some Exploding Stars Don't Become Black Holes

Hyderabad: An international team of scientists, led by Australia's Monash University, has uncovered evidence of a rare form of exploding star, helping shed light on one of the most cataclysmic events in the universe.

At the end of their lifespans, most massive stars collapse into black holes—objects with gravitational pull so strong that even light cannot escape. However, some stars that are extremely massive are thought to reach such high temperatures that they explode in what is called a pair‑instability supernova. This type of explosion is so powerful that the star is completely destroyed, leaving no black hole behind.

First proposed in the 1960s, pair‑instability supernovae remain difficult to distinguish from the more common stellar explosions that do result in black holes.

The new research discovered that by using gravitational waves—ripples in the fabric of spacetime detected by the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA observatory network—the properties of black holes can be measured. This allowed them to find a "forbidden mass range" where stars seemingly don’t make black holes.

The study says that black holes with masses more than 45 times the mass of our Sun are rare because the stars that might otherwise have made them exploded in pair-instability supernovae. The findings have been published in the journal Nature.