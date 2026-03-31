ETV Bharat / technology

Converting Dry Leaf Waste Into Cooking Gas: IIT Bombay's Innovation Reduces Dependence On LPG

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has been using a patented biomass gasification technology to convert dry leaf waste into cooking fuel, a significant innovation considering the concerns over LPG supply, pushing people into panic-buying mode at present.

The city-based premier institute has been using this technology since the last decade, reducing LPG usage on campus by 30 to 40 per cent, it said on its social media handle.

In 2014, Prof Sanjay Mahajani from the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Bombay proposed biomass gasification to convert campus waste into cooking fuel. The early trials proved challenging as Indian biomass formed clinkers, clogging and damaging conventional systems and creating 30 minutes or more of smoke.

However, the team persisted, and by 2016, a patented gasifier achieved a 100-fold reduction in clinker formation. The biomass gasification process involves the collection, shredding and processing of dry leaves into pellets. These pellets are then heated in a low-oxygen chamber, where they undergo pyrolysis and gasification, releasing a fuel-rich gas mixture.