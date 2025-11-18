ETV Bharat / technology

Construction Of World's 1st CVD Graphene Film Plant Completed In S. Korea

Seoul: The construction of the world's first mass production facility for chemical vapour deposition (CVD) graphene film, a key component used in advanced electronics and batteries, has been completed in South Korea, the industry ministry said on Tuesday. A completion ceremony for the plant owned by Graphene Square Inc., a domestic graphene film manufacturer, was held in the country's southeastern city of Pohang, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, reports Yonhap news agency.

A graphene film is an ultrathin, continuous layer used in flexible displays, wearable electronics, and advanced batteries, and known for its flexibility, transparency and high-quality electrical and thermal conductivity. The plant is expected to help Pohang, a South Korean steel industry hub about 270 kilometres southeast of Seoul, find new growth engines for the region, the ministry said."Graphene is a key material that will determine the competitiveness of advanced industries," a ministry official said, while pledging to introduce measures to foster growth of the industry.