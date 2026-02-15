Consortium Approach In Research Ensures Alignment Of Innovations With Real-World Needs: Dr Singh
The Minister said IIT Madras' consortium driven innovation model enables immediate and appropriate commercialisation of technology.
New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) For Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the consortium approach in research, where industry participation begins at the development stage, ensures that innovations are aligned with real-world needs.
As per a PIB release, lauding the consortium driven innovation model pioneered by IIT Madras Research Park, he said such integrated working enables faster translation of research outcomes into deployable solutions. Dr Singh visited the Immersive Technology and Entrepreneurship Labs (ITEL) Foundation at IIT Madras Research Park and various advanced research facilities at the institute, where he reviewed ongoing projects spanning urban mobility, space technology, medical devices and brain research.
The Minister lauded the consortium driven innovation model pioneered by IIT Research Park, which enables immediate and appropriate commercialisation of technology. "This model is now being keenly picked up by other academic institutions and universities as well", he said.
The ITEL Foundation, a Section 8 not-for-profit entity recognised by the Department of Science and Technology and established in July 2024, is working to position India as a global technology leader by nurturing deep-tech startups and building industry-academia consortia. The model brings together academic institutions, industry leaders and investors to co-develop technologies and transfer them directly to the commercial sector.
Among the key demonstrations was the HASHTIC mobility initiative, which seeks to address severe traffic congestion in Indian cities. The project aims to make a 15-kilometre urban commute possible in about 20 minutes through AI-enabled, small-format electric mobility systems operating on elevated tracks above existing roads.
The concept is designed to provide point-to-point connectivity in congested metropolitan areas, reducing travel time and easing pressure on road infrastructure. The team informed the Minister that the system is being developed specifically for Indian urban conditions, with a focus on affordability, scalability, and sustainability.
Dr Singh also reviewed the work of Agnikul Cosmo, a private space technology startup incubated within the ecosystem. The company builds launch vehicles designed to offer flexible and on-demand satellite launches. On May 30, 2024, Agnikul successfully launched its first mission with support from IN-SPACe and ISRO, demonstrating its core technology.
The company is preparing to attempt a commercial mission of its reusable rocket later this year. Officials highlighted that such startups reflect the growing participation of private players in India’s expanding space sector.
The Minister visited the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, which has incubated over 500 startups across domains including climate-tech, healthcare, deep-tech and AI-driven solutions. The incubation cell provides mentorship, access to laboratories, funding support, and industry networks, enabling startups to move from prototype to market-ready products.
At the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), the Minister was briefed on the development of affordable, indigenous medical devices through collaborations involving around 40 medical institutions, industry partners and government agencies. Since its inception in 2011 with seed support from the Department of Biotechnology, HTIC has led to 12 commercially successful Made-in-India products that have reached more than two crore patients in India and abroad. The centre focuses on addressing unmet clinical needs and reducing dependence on imported medical technologies.
The visit also included the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, where researchers are generating large-scale, cell-resolution digital 3D images of whole human brains. Officials informed the Minister that this is the first time such extensive human brain image data at this resolution has been generated in India.
The Centre’s second trimester human fetalbrain atlas project, titled “DHARANI”, has significantly advanced brain mapping research and attracted collaboration from leading international institutions.
Dr Singh noted that the initiatives demonstrate how coordinated efforts among academia, industry and government can accelerate technology development in areas directly impacting citizens—from urban mobility and healthcare to space and neuroscience. He emphasised that linking research institutions with industry requirements from the outset strengthens India’s innovation ecosystem and enhances the country’s capacity to develop indigenous technologies aligned with national priorities.
The visit concluded with interactions with faculty, researchers and entrepreneurs, with discussions focusing on scaling up successful models and replicating such collaborative frameworks across other institutions in the country.
