Consortium Approach In Research Ensures Alignment Of Innovations With Real-World Needs: Dr Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) For Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the consortium approach in research, where industry participation begins at the development stage, ensures that innovations are aligned with real-world needs.

As per a PIB release, lauding the consortium driven innovation model pioneered by IIT Madras Research Park, he said such integrated working enables faster translation of research outcomes into deployable solutions. Dr Singh visited the Immersive Technology and Entrepreneurship Labs (ITEL) Foundation at IIT Madras Research Park and various advanced research facilities at the institute, where he reviewed ongoing projects spanning urban mobility, space technology, medical devices and brain research.

The Minister lauded the consortium driven innovation model pioneered by IIT Research Park, which enables immediate and appropriate commercialisation of technology. "This model is now being keenly picked up by other academic institutions and universities as well", he said.

The ITEL Foundation, a Section 8 not-for-profit entity recognised by the Department of Science and Technology and established in July 2024, is working to position India as a global technology leader by nurturing deep-tech startups and building industry-academia consortia. The model brings together academic institutions, industry leaders and investors to co-develop technologies and transfer them directly to the commercial sector.

Dr Jitendra Singh at IIT Madras Research Park (PIB)

Among the key demonstrations was the HASHTIC mobility initiative, which seeks to address severe traffic congestion in Indian cities. The project aims to make a 15-kilometre urban commute possible in about 20 minutes through AI-enabled, small-format electric mobility systems operating on elevated tracks above existing roads.

The concept is designed to provide point-to-point connectivity in congested metropolitan areas, reducing travel time and easing pressure on road infrastructure. The team informed the Minister that the system is being developed specifically for Indian urban conditions, with a focus on affordability, scalability, and sustainability.