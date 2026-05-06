ETV Bharat / technology

Console Users 'Core Consumer': Take-Two CEO Explains Why GTA 6 Isn’t Coming To PC (Yet)

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games will launch the much-anticipated game title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), on November 19, 2026. It will be exclusively available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. However, the video game studio is yet to confirm the availability of GTA VI for the Personal Computer (PC). This means PC gamers would face a potentially lengthy wait before the game arrives on their platform.

Take-Two Interactive — the parent company of Rockstar Games —, in an interview with Bloomberg, has explained why the much-anticipated title will initially be accessible only on consoles. CEO Strauss Zelnick described console users as the "core consumer" for a release of this scale.

He said, "Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that, you're judged by serving the core. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers."

Despite PC accounting for 45 to 50 per cent of sales on major releases, Zelnick stressed that Rockstar's primary audience remains on console. He also confirmed that the decision was not tied to any exclusivity arrangement with Sony. "Historically, Rockstar's gone to console first," he noted, adding simply, "We'll see how it works out."