Console Users 'Core Consumer': Take-Two CEO Explains Why GTA 6 Isn’t Coming To PC (Yet)
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has explained why GTA 6 will not be coming to PC at launch, calling console players the game's "core" audience.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rockstar Games will launch the much-anticipated game title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), on November 19, 2026. It will be exclusively available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. However, the video game studio is yet to confirm the availability of GTA VI for the Personal Computer (PC). This means PC gamers would face a potentially lengthy wait before the game arrives on their platform.
Take-Two Interactive — the parent company of Rockstar Games —, in an interview with Bloomberg, has explained why the much-anticipated title will initially be accessible only on consoles. CEO Strauss Zelnick described console users as the "core consumer" for a release of this scale.
He said, "Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that, you're judged by serving the core. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers."
Despite PC accounting for 45 to 50 per cent of sales on major releases, Zelnick stressed that Rockstar's primary audience remains on console. He also confirmed that the decision was not tied to any exclusivity arrangement with Sony. "Historically, Rockstar's gone to console first," he noted, adding simply, "We'll see how it works out."
Take-Two Interactive’s Long-Standing Pattern
Rockstar Games has a well-established history of staggering its releases between console and PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018, with the PC version following a full year later in 2019. GTA 5 made its debut on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, and finally came to PC in 2015. GTA 4 followed a similar path, launching on consoles in April 2008 before reaching PC in December of the same year.
The gap between console and PC launches has varied considerably across Rockstar's catalogue. In an extreme case, Red Dead Redemption, which originally released on PlayStation and Xbox in 2010, did not receive a PC version until 2024, some 14 years later. PC releases from the studio have traditionally come with graphical improvements and additional content.
What PC Gamers Can Expect
While neither Rockstar nor Take-Two have officially confirmed plans for a PC version of GTA VI, a 2027 release is widely anticipated. Skipping a simultaneous PC launch does carry commercial risk, as it leaves a significant portion of the potential player base without access at release. However, a staggered launch also gives the title a second sales surge when it eventually arrives on PC — a strategy that has served Rockstar well in the past. For now, console players will be first to receive GTA VI when it arrives later this year.