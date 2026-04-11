ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad Engineer Helps Power Artemis-2 Moon Mission, Says NASA Is Her Childhood Dream

Hyderabad: For Grishma Kalepu, a young computer engineer from Hyderabad, the success of NASA's Artemis-2 mission is something special. As an engineer specialising in flight data systems, she was part of the Artemis-2 project, continuously monitoring and verifying various parameters, such as system modifications and simulations.

After the Artemis-2 mission—where four astronauts completed a 10-day journey around the moon—she said she has chosen to remain at NASA, a realisation of her childhood dream.

"We hail from Hyderabad, though I was born in the United States. My father, Ravi Sekhar, is a mentor for startups, and my mother is Nirupama. They brought me back to India when I was three years old," she said.

"When the space shuttle began breaking apart during its return journey carrying Kalpana Chawla, I remember watching it all on TV alongside my mother. Although I was young at the time, that event left an indelible impression on me," she said. ''From that day onwards, whether it was my drawings, my books, or even the stories I chose to tell in school, everything revolved around space. Noticing this passion of mine, my mother would bring me relevant books and articles she found in newspapers. Then, one day, I declared that I would become a 'space scientist' in future. I was only ten years old at that time. Yet, understanding the depth of my determination, my mother guided me on exactly what I needed to study to achieve that goal."

When Kalepu was in Class VII, she secured second place in the NASA Astronomy Olympiad, and that achievement earned her the opportunity to participate in the NASA Trek Training Program at the Kennedy Space Centre. However, she explained that, acting on her father’s advice, she had decided to forgo that opportunity, resolving instead that she would step through those doors not merely as a visitor but as an employee.