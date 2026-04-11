Hyderabad Engineer Helps Power Artemis-2 Moon Mission, Says NASA Is Her Childhood Dream
Grishma Kalepu, a computer engineer from Hyderabad, contributed to NASA’s Artemis-2 mission, fulfilling her lifelong dream of working in space exploration.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: For Grishma Kalepu, a young computer engineer from Hyderabad, the success of NASA's Artemis-2 mission is something special. As an engineer specialising in flight data systems, she was part of the Artemis-2 project, continuously monitoring and verifying various parameters, such as system modifications and simulations.
After the Artemis-2 mission—where four astronauts completed a 10-day journey around the moon—she said she has chosen to remain at NASA, a realisation of her childhood dream.
"We hail from Hyderabad, though I was born in the United States. My father, Ravi Sekhar, is a mentor for startups, and my mother is Nirupama. They brought me back to India when I was three years old," she said.
"When the space shuttle began breaking apart during its return journey carrying Kalpana Chawla, I remember watching it all on TV alongside my mother. Although I was young at the time, that event left an indelible impression on me," she said. ''From that day onwards, whether it was my drawings, my books, or even the stories I chose to tell in school, everything revolved around space. Noticing this passion of mine, my mother would bring me relevant books and articles she found in newspapers. Then, one day, I declared that I would become a 'space scientist' in future. I was only ten years old at that time. Yet, understanding the depth of my determination, my mother guided me on exactly what I needed to study to achieve that goal."
LIVE: They are coming home.— NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2026
Watch as the Artemis II crew returns to Earth, splashing down at around 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11). https://t.co/n3vZE2rcFv
When Kalepu was in Class VII, she secured second place in the NASA Astronomy Olympiad, and that achievement earned her the opportunity to participate in the NASA Trek Training Program at the Kennedy Space Centre. However, she explained that, acting on her father’s advice, she had decided to forgo that opportunity, resolving instead that she would step through those doors not merely as a visitor but as an employee.
"I completed my degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering in Vellore. There I was part of a club called 'SEDS'--Students for the Exploration and Development of Space. This organisation has chapters across the world. Through this club, students engage in various space-related experiments," she said. "'Of the 104 satellites launched during the Chandrayaan mission, 35 were developed right here, and I played a role in their creation."
She explained that by her second year of studies, she had already become a Project Manager for SEDS. She mentioned that the organisation regularly hosted competitions for students worldwide, and she had worked on projects such as a 'Fully Autonomous Flight Navigation Payload' and 'Payload Dropping over Obstacles', and that she had successfully advanced all the way to the final stages of those competitions.
"In 2022, I enrolled at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) to pursue my Master's degree. Many prestigious organisations visit the campus there to conduct recruitment drives. Consequently, during my very first year, I was selected for an internship at NASA. In light of this opportunity, Georgia Tech granted me permission to continue my studies remotely. While continuing my coursework, I underwent a year-long training programme focusing on Electrical Systems and Power Control at the Goddard Space Flight Centre in Maryland," she further said.
After completing her internship in 2024, she joined the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida as a computer engineer specialising in flight data systems. There she was asked to study all the research papers related to Artemis, on which tests had already been conducted. "They had even conducted tests based on them. I completed a task that would typically take over a year in just four months. Subsequently, thanks to my strong performance in the interview, I was offered a position on the Artemis project," she said.
"The spacecraft features a system that controls the cryogenics responsible for powering it. My role involved continuously monitoring and verifying various parameters, such as system modifications and simulations. Everyone around me was older and far more experienced, whereas I was only 25. Although I felt a bit out of place initially, my colleagues soon warmed up to me once they recognised my genuine passion. We worked and continue to work in shifts, putting in long hours for Artemis," she said.
''Yet, the moment it was launched, I found myself weeping uncontrollably. I am now receiving offers from private space organisations. However, I have chosen to remain at NASA, the realisation of my childhood dream. If one possesses the passion, anyone can excel in any field. However, support from home is equally crucial. Every young girl deserves to receive that same kind of encouragement," she added.
Also Read:
From Earth To Deep Space: Astronauts And Scientists Look Forward To A New Era Of Human Spaceflight