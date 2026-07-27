ETV Bharat / technology

God Of War Laufey Release Date Announced Alongside A New GOW Title With Kratos

While Sony did not reveal much information about the sequel, Santa Monica Studio's Cory Barlog confirmed at Comic Con that the title will connect directly to the events of God of War Laufey .

Since the date falls well within Sony's self-imposed January 2028 end date for physical game discs, gamers can expect a physical version of the title. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said about the Kratos title, as it is unlikely that the game will be ready before the deadline.

Hyderabad: At the San Diego Comic Con 2026, Sony announced the launch date for God of War Laufey and a new sequel to the GOW series featuring the franchise's lead protagonist, Kratos.

Notably, the game was first announced in June. It features a story that runs parallel to the 2018 God of War reboot, following Kratos' wife Faye (also known as Laufey) in the afterlife. She embarks on an adventure upon discovering that the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk. To save the two, Faye fights through the afterlife of the gods.

The character is played by Deborah Ann Woll, who is known for her work in True Blood and Daredevil.

Faye had been one of the impactful characters in God of War's Norse saga, and her impact was left on the Nine Realms long before she even met Kratos. Since the saga starts right after her death, gamers do not really see the legendary warrior in action. God of War Laufey brings her to the forefront.

After death Faye finds herself in the afterlife of gods (Image Credits: Sony)

"Faye has always been a formidable warrior in our story. She and Kratos can both hit hard and take hits, so one of our top priorities throughout the development has been handcrafting a uniquely fresh feel for Faye’s gameplay that will also meet the high expectations fans have for the series," said Grace Orlady, Communications Director, Santa Monica Studio.

"Combining the movement and fluidity of the Greek era with the Norse era’s approach to world-building and close ties with characters — we’ve crafted an experience that has given our team incredible opportunities to take exciting creative swings, while staying true to the pillars of the God of War series," Orlady added.