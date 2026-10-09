ColorOS 17 Open Beta Reaches OnePlus Phones In India: How To Get Access
Oppo's Find X10 will be the first phone to ship with ColorOS 17. OnePlus users in India can now try the open beta.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has confirmed that its Find X10 Series will be the first phones in the world to ship with ColorOS 17. The new software is based on Android 17. OnePlus users in India can now try it early through an open beta.
Oppo recently confirmed the India launch of the Find X10. The phone will use a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Series chip.
Launch dates
The Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max will launch globally in Spain on October 21, 2026. Complete details of ColorOS 17 will come a few days earlier, on October 13. The Chinese phone maker has already begun teasing the new features of the new software on social media.
What's new in ColorOS 17?
- Living Flow Design: Swiping and scrolling feel smoother, with better transitions and animations.
- Luminous Effect: The screen shows shades of light when tapped.
- Quick Settings: Toggles light up when touched.
- Notification curtain: A curtain-like animation appears when you swipe between the notification and toggle pages.
- AI Suggest: Widget suggestions are now more accurate.
- Laminar Flow Engine: It helps keep speed, performance, and battery life steady.
Oppo says these changes will make the phone smoother and easier to use than ColorOS 16.
What about OnePlus users?
With the arrival of Android 17, OnePlus has dropped OxygenOS completely. All future updates will come under ColorOS 17.
A few months ago, the company began a closed beta programme for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. It has now launched an open beta in India for the OnePlus 15, 15R, 13, 13s, and 13R. OnePlus confirmed this in posts on its community forum.
How to get beta access?
Step 1: Go to Settings and open the Updates page.
Step 2: Choose the Beta programme option.
Step 3: Fill out a short quiz.
Step 4: You will then receive the ColorOS 17 Open Beta update.
The Beta programme allows users to try Living Flow Design and the other features early. The software from Oppo and OnePlus is now moving in the same direction.