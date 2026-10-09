ETV Bharat / technology

ColorOS 17 Open Beta Reaches OnePlus Phones In India: How To Get Access

Complete details of the upcoming ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 will arrive on October 13, 2026. ( Image Credit: OnePlus Community )

Hyderabad: Oppo has confirmed that its Find X10 Series will be the first phones in the world to ship with ColorOS 17. The new software is based on Android 17. OnePlus users in India can now try it early through an open beta.

Oppo recently confirmed the India launch of the Find X10. The phone will use a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Series chip.

Launch dates The Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max will launch globally in Spain on October 21, 2026. Complete details of ColorOS 17 will come a few days earlier, on October 13. The Chinese phone maker has already begun teasing the new features of the new software on social media. What's new in ColorOS 17? Living Flow Design: Swiping and scrolling feel smoother, with better transitions and animations.

Swiping and scrolling feel smoother, with better transitions and animations. Luminous Effect: The screen shows shades of light when tapped.

The screen shows shades of light when tapped. Quick Settings: Toggles light up when touched.

Toggles light up when touched. Notification curtain: A curtain-like animation appears when you swipe between the notification and toggle pages.

A curtain-like animation appears when you swipe between the notification and toggle pages. AI Suggest: Widget suggestions are now more accurate.

Widget suggestions are now more accurate. Laminar Flow Engine: It helps keep speed, performance, and battery life steady. Oppo says these changes will make the phone smoother and easier to use than ColorOS 16. What about OnePlus users? With the arrival of Android 17, OnePlus has dropped OxygenOS completely. All future updates will come under ColorOS 17.