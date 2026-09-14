ETV Bharat / technology

COAI, British High Commission ink MoU for cooperation on AI, digital trust, intelligent connectivity

COAI and the British High Commission inked a memorandum of understanding at the CO.AI 2026 on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. ( X@ConnectCOAI )

New Delhi: Telecom industry body COAI and the British High Commission on Monday signed a pact to strengthen cooperation on Artificial Intelligence, connectivity and digital trust, as well as responsible technology-led innovation.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked at the CO.AI 2026 event organised by Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), in association with the British High Commission.

The event brought together senior representatives from government, TRAI, telcos, technology companies, and other stakeholders of the digital ecosystem, leading to extensive deliberations over the role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping future-ready digital infrastructure.

CO.AI 2026 focused on three areas: AI for intelligent and autonomous networks, AI for security, trust and digital resilience, and AI for citizens, services and public value.

Discussions also highlighted the growing importance of AI in combating digital fraud, strengthening consumer protection, improving network efficiency, supporting resilient infrastructure and enabling secure digital services at scale.

A key highlight of the MoU signing event was a key step towards strengthening cooperation on Artificial Intelligence, digital connectivity, digital trust and responsible technology-led innovation.

Speaking at the event, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti noted that while AI creates opportunity, it also requires the right kind of governance approach.