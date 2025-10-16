ETV Bharat / technology

CO2 Levels Surged To Record High In 2024 With Largest-Ever Annual Increase, WMO Warns

Hyderabad: Atmospheric levels of heat-trapping carbon dioxide (CO2​) soared to a new record high in 2024, recording the largest annual increase since modern measurements began in 1957, according to the latest Greenhouse Gas Bulletin released by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The alarming jump commits the planet to more long-term temperature rise and has prompted urgent calls for accelerated emissions reduction ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil.

The WMO bulletin revealed that the global average concentration of CO2​ surged by 3.5 parts per million (ppm) from 2023 to 2024, reaching an overall concentration of 423.9 ppm. This single-year leap surpassed the average growth rate of the last decade (2011–2020), which was 2.4 ppm per year, and marks the highest annual increase ever recorded.

The global average CO2​ concentration is now 52 per cent above pre-industrial levels (before 1750), reaching concentrations not seen for over 800,000 years, the report added.

"The heat trapped by CO2​ and other greenhouse gases is turbo-charging our climate and leading to more extreme weather," said Ko Barrett, WMO Deputy Secretary-General. "Reducing emissions is therefore essential not just for our climate but also for our economic security and community well-being."

The record spike in CO2​ is attributed to a combination of factors: