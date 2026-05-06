ETV Bharat / technology

CMF Watch Pro 3 Review: Brighter, Better...Bulkier

Thankfully, the watch faces are thoughtfully crafted to unlock soft customisation. You can store up to seven watch faces on the device for quick swapping as per your need, which may range from visual aesthetics to data metrics. Using the Nothing X app, you even have the flexibility to design your own custom faces. What stood out for me was the smooth transition between the Always-On-Display (AOD) interface and the real colourful face.

I do wish there were breathable fabric strap options as well, which could have added an extra layer of comfort. I don't know if it's only me, but a silicone strap is not the best material when you are sweating profusely during workouts. If the predecessor is any indication, it seems unlikely that the brand will add any new straps in the future.

The new watch continues to impress as a visual masterpiece, thanks to its minimalist design, premium colour options, and circular aluminium case. It retains the IP68 rating and protruding bezels that protect the display from accidental scratches. There are three distinct silicone strap styles and bezel looks, but you cannot mix and match straps, bezels, and colours, similar to how the brand restricted the selection for Watch Pro 2.

The AMOLED display on the CMF Watch Pro 3 is brighter than its predecessor, supporting up to 650 nits of brightness instead of 620 nits. It is bright enough to make the watch usable outdoors, even under direct sunlight. Since the watch sports the same 466 x 466 pixels resolution as its predecessor despite sporting a bigger size (1.43-inch vs 1.32-inch), the pixel density is slightly lower here (326 ppi vs 353 ppi). In practice, though, it doesn't make a noticeable difference, and the watch face still looks sharp and crisp. CMF has also addressed the auto‑brightness issue this time, correcting the tendency of the previous model to keep the screen dimmer than necessary.

In any case, if you walk past the dimension change, the new wearable is every bit of what a successor should be, sporting a brighter display, bigger battery, improved sensors, better dual-band GPS, and more workout modes. Let's get into the details.

While people with large wrists would appreciate the bigger size, people with wrists like mine (including most of the women) would find it difficult to accept the Watch Pro 3 as their fitness companion. It would have been better if the brand had presented the watch in two sizes.

Since I wished for Watch Pro 2 to be slightly thinner and smaller, my thoughts on the size of Watch Pro 3 are a no-brainer. As someone with below-average wrist size for men's standards, I only prefer 42mm watches. Even my favourite Quartz Watch is the Sonata Sleek, which sports a case size of 40.50 mm and a thickness of 6.05 mm. Compared to this, CMF Watch Pro 2 was considerably beefier with a 45 mm size and 13.6 mm thickness, but it was manageable. The new CMF Watch Pro 3 takes it up a notch to 47 mm size and 14.4 mm thickness, barely staying within the boundary of my wrist and looking absolutely gigantic.

While the new watch looks identical to its predecessor, it is bigger and better, meaning the device packs more features and better specifications while hosting a larger display and a thicker body.

CMF Watch Pro 3 Review: Two years ago, I had the chance to review the CMF Watch Pro 2, a device I described as a visually striking wearable that packed all the essential features while delivering thoughtful refinements over the original model. Now, the CMF Watch Pro 3 arrives as a natural successor, carrying the same DNA and leaning heavily on the proven formula.

Gadget Review: CMF Watch Pro 3 (Mohammad Faisal/ ETV Bharat)

The new model does not allow you to customise widget space into 4x4 space like the previous model, but lets you select all the widgets that appear on the watch through the Nothing X app. Other customisation options also exist, including granular controls for health monitoring, notifications, and selecting common sports and activities for tracking.

Gadget Review: CMF Watch Pro 3 (Mohammad Faisal/ ETV Bharat)

The Bluetooth Calling functionality has also improved, courtesy of two high-performance MEMS microphones. While I don't find much use of the feature, it does come in handy when I am at home, and the phone is plugged into the charger. Nothing says that the functionality also uses AI-based noise reduction for noisy outdoor environments, but in such scenarios, you would already have access to your phone and generally use the watch to just see the name of the caller.

Considering the built-in mics and speaker are partially responsible for the bulk of the watch, I’d gladly trade the calling function for a slimmer design. However, I know that there is demand for the Bluetooth Calling function among the target consumer base, even though they barely use the feature. In a way, Bluetooth Calling to a budget smartwatch is what a sunroof is to a car in India.

Gadget Review: CMF Watch Pro 3 (Mohammad Faisal/ ETV Bharat)

However, the mic + speaker enables a new Voice Recording feature on CMF Watch Pro 3, which is more beneficial than Bluetooth Calling. It lets you speak into the watch to record quick notes. The recording is accessible via the watch and also goes over to the phone in the Nothing X app, where you can transcribe it as well.

The bigger 350 mAh battery on the CMF Watch Pro 3 gives it a longer life. The brand claims 13 days of typical usage, which seems to be apt considering it used only 30 per cent of the charge in four days. Heavy usage brought down the battery by 5 per cent in just half a day, where I turned on every power-hungry feature, including AOD. I have yet to test the GPS use, but the brand claims it could last over 17 hours on a single charge. This is lower than what the previous model claimed, but the GPS here is dual-band (L1 + L5), so it is within expectations. The charging time is quick as it takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to charge the device from zero to 90 per cent.

Gadget Review: CMF Watch Pro 3 (Mohammad Faisal/ ETV Bharat)

The new model also supports Gesture controls to perform certain actions using a quick wrist movement, like a flip or a double shake. However, I could not use them effectively. The double-tap crown button shortcut is handy, though. I customised it to start voice recording on the watch for times when I am hit with a sudden gust of ideas. Nothing has baked its Essential News feature into the CMF Watch Pro 3 as well. If you have a CMF or Nothing smartphone, you can also access ChatGPT via the new watch.

Gadget Review: CMF Watch Pro 3 (Mohammad Faisal/ ETV Bharat)

The health monitoring features appear to be largely accurate. During my first day of usage, I thought the Heart Rate monitoring was wildly inaccurate as it kept showing my resting heart rate at 100 bpm. However, a few hours later, it proved correct when I found myself bedridden with a cold and a fever. The SpO2 sensor and step-counter features are also mostly fine. Since I don't like wearing a watch to sleep, I did not test sleep tracking. If Nothing ever makes a full-fledged screen-less fitness tracker with a breathable strap, I'd consider taking it to bed.

Gadget Review: CMF Watch Pro 3 (Mohammad Faisal/ ETV Bharat)

The brand has significantly refined the fitness tracking experience on the CMF Watch Pro 3. It effectively recognises if you are doing an exercise and reminds you to use the specialised feature for better movement tracking. From the list of 130+ supported sports modes, the app lets me select my usual exercises for quick access on the watch. It also provides guided animations to activate the muscles before the exercise, as well as stretching prompts after the session to help reduce injury risk and support better recovery.

The custom running coach is a nice addition, which prepares a customisable plan based on goals, fitness level, and recovery, offering structured sessions like tempo runs, intervals, and steady-state efforts. It also provides guided breathing exercises. The detailed exercise analysis can be accessed via the Nothing X app. It also gives you an Active Score for overall physical activity based on heart rate data and MET values (Metabolic Equivalent of Task).

CMF Watch Pro 3 Review: Verdict

Gadget Review: CMF Watch Pro 3 (Mohammad Faisal/ ETV Bharat)

The CMF Watch Pro 3 builds confidently on the foundation laid by its predecessor—offering a brighter display, stronger battery life, improved sensors, and a more refined fitness ecosystem that genuinely adds value. There are only a handful of other smartwatches in this category which provide the same experience in this price range.

The increased thickness and size, however, make it less versatile, and probably a deal breaker for users with smaller wrists. The lack of non-silicone straps can also be counted as a drawback.

If you can live with the bulk—or prefer larger watches—the Watch Pro 3 is one of the most well-rounded options in its segment. However, if fit and comfort matter to you more than functionality, you may want to look elsewhere.

Rating: 4.5/5