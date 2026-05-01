CMF Confirms Watch 3 Pro To Launch In India With AMOLED Display, 350mAh Battery, IP68 Rating And More
CMF Watch 3 Pro will be available in Orange, Dark Grey & Light Green, and Light Grey colours.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: CMF has officially announced that the Watch 3 Pro will launch in India, which was launched in the global market in July last year. The tech company has confirmed this by sharing a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), which mentions "We heard you, India. Watch 3 Pro, coming soon." Along with this, CMF has also created a product webpage within the official website and a dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the upcoming smartwatch. Design, specifications, colours, and other details related to the upcoming smartwatch are published on the official product page. It is expected that CMF will either release an exact launch date for the Watch 3 Pro or will directly launch the smartphone — as the specifications are published on its product page —, in the coming weeks.
CMF Watch 3 Pro: Confirmed specifications
The CMF Watch 3 Pro will feature a metal body and a removable liquid silicon strap. It will measure 258mm in length and 47mm in width. However, the thickness and weight of the smartwatch will differ based on its colour. The Dark Grey and Light Green variant will be 144mm thick and weigh 51.9 grams, the Light Grey model will be 152mm thick and weigh 51 grams, and the Orange variant will be 145mm thick and weigh 52.4 grams.
We heard you, India.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 30, 2026
Watch 3 Pro, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/XeGhdKN2TR
It will feature a 1.43-inch 466 x 466p resolution AMOLED display with 60 fps refresh rate, 650 nits of peak brightness, and 326 PPI pixel density. The upcoming smartwatch will have more than 120 signature watch faces, including dynamic/interactive and static watch faces, which will have customisation options.
The CMF Watch 3 Pro will have features focused on sports and health. Under sports, it will sport Smart Movement Algorithm, My Heart Rate, and 131 sport modes with seven smart recognition activities. Meanwhile, in the health section, it will include features like Automatic Heart Rate Measurement, Active Score, Sleep Detection, Blood Oxygen Measurement, Women's Physiological Health Records, Stress Monitoring, Water Reminder, Stand up Reminder, and more. Other features include Recording Transcription, Essential News, Breath Training, Emoji Message Alarm, Watch Face Studio, World Clock, and more.
It will feature a 350mAh lithium-ion battery, which is claimed to last 13 days in normal use and 10 days in heavy use. The company also says that the upcoming smartwatch can last for 60 days in power saving mode and 4.5 days with Always-On-Display (AOD) mode + heavy use. It will have an accelerometer, a gyroscope, Ambient Light, Heart rate, SpO₂, and Blood Oxygen Saturation sensors. For GPS and navigation, it will feature dual-band GPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and Beidou. The device will also have a linear motor for vibration.
In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch will feature Bluetooth 5.3, Android 6 and above, and iOS 13 and above. It will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Watch 3 Pro can be controlled and customised by the Nothing X app.