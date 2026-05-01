ETV Bharat / technology

CMF Confirms Watch 3 Pro To Launch In India With AMOLED Display, 350mAh Battery, IP68 Rating And More

CMF Watch 3 Pro ( Image Credit: CMF )

Hyderabad: CMF has officially announced that the Watch 3 Pro will launch in India, which was launched in the global market in July last year. The tech company has confirmed this by sharing a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), which mentions "We heard you, India. Watch 3 Pro, coming soon." Along with this, CMF has also created a product webpage within the official website and a dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the upcoming smartwatch. Design, specifications, colours, and other details related to the upcoming smartwatch are published on the official product page. It is expected that CMF will either release an exact launch date for the Watch 3 Pro or will directly launch the smartphone — as the specifications are published on its product page —, in the coming weeks. CMF Watch 3 Pro: Confirmed specifications The CMF Watch 3 Pro will feature a metal body and a removable liquid silicon strap. It will measure 258mm in length and 47mm in width. However, the thickness and weight of the smartwatch will differ based on its colour. The Dark Grey and Light Green variant will be 144mm thick and weigh 51.9 grams, the Light Grey model will be 152mm thick and weigh 51 grams, and the Orange variant will be 145mm thick and weigh 52.4 grams.