ETV Bharat / technology

CMF Launches Clip Pro, Its First Open-Ear Earbuds For Global Markets

CMF Clip Pro will be available for purchase on August 15, in the UK, US, and Japan. ( Image Credit: Nothing UK )

According to the company, the Clip Pro uses a three-point clip design with an elastic titanium wire core and skin-friendly materials. Each earbud weighs 5.9 g. CMF states that the design is intended to provide a secure fit while reducing pressure during commuting, work or exercise.

Hyderabad: Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has announced its first open-ear earbuds, the Clip Pro. The product is priced at £79 ($99) and is scheduled to go on sale on 15 August 2026 in the United Kingdom, the United States and Japan. Interested buyers can pre-order the earbuds via Nothing's official website. Notably, CMF has confirmed that the earbuds will not be available for retail sale in India. They will be offered in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Coral shades.

The earbuds are equipped with a 10.8 mm dual-magnet dynamic driver and support CMF’s Ultra Bass Technology. They are Hi-Res Audio certified and support the LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs. The manufacturer says the design aims to deliver audio performance while retaining awareness of surrounding sounds.

For calls, the Clip Pro incorporates Clear Voice Technology, which uses a voice-pickup unit (VPU) and four HD microphones. CMF states that this system is designed to separate speech from background noise in real time. A Sound Seal feature is intended to reduce audio leakage and can be adjusted in the Nothing X app.

The CMF Clip Pro comes in Coral, Light Grey, Dark Grey shades. (Image Credit: Nothing UK)

The charging case includes CMF’s Smart Dial for controlling playback, calls and pairing. Physical controls are also provided on each earbud.

Battery life is given as up to 10 hours per charge and a total of 32.5 hours with the case. A 10-minute charge is stated to provide up to four hours of listening time.

CMF has confirmed that the Clip Pro open-ear earbuds will not retail in India. (Image Credit: Nothing UK)

Additional features listed by the company include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connection, a low-latency mode, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, IP54 water resistance, and further customisation options through the Nothing X app.