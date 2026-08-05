CMF Launches Clip Pro, Its First Open-Ear Earbuds For Global Markets
The CMF Clip Pro features an ergonomic, lightweight design that the company claims offers a secure fit. It comes in three colours.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has announced its first open-ear earbuds, the Clip Pro. The product is priced at £79 ($99) and is scheduled to go on sale on 15 August 2026 in the United Kingdom, the United States and Japan. Interested buyers can pre-order the earbuds via Nothing's official website. Notably, CMF has confirmed that the earbuds will not be available for retail sale in India. They will be offered in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Coral shades.
CMF Clip Pro: Specifications
According to the company, the Clip Pro uses a three-point clip design with an elastic titanium wire core and skin-friendly materials. Each earbud weighs 5.9 g. CMF states that the design is intended to provide a secure fit while reducing pressure during commuting, work or exercise.
Clip Pro is here and it's staying on.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) August 4, 2026
Clip on. Keep on. pic.twitter.com/hDAHFeRMjI
The earbuds are equipped with a 10.8 mm dual-magnet dynamic driver and support CMF’s Ultra Bass Technology. They are Hi-Res Audio certified and support the LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs. The manufacturer says the design aims to deliver audio performance while retaining awareness of surrounding sounds.
For calls, the Clip Pro incorporates Clear Voice Technology, which uses a voice-pickup unit (VPU) and four HD microphones. CMF states that this system is designed to separate speech from background noise in real time. A Sound Seal feature is intended to reduce audio leakage and can be adjusted in the Nothing X app.
The charging case includes CMF’s Smart Dial for controlling playback, calls and pairing. Physical controls are also provided on each earbud.
Battery life is given as up to 10 hours per charge and a total of 32.5 hours with the case. A 10-minute charge is stated to provide up to four hours of listening time.
Additional features listed by the company include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connection, a low-latency mode, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, IP54 water resistance, and further customisation options through the Nothing X app.