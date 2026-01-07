CMF Is Now An Indian Brand, Registers As An Independent Entity In India
CMF has registered as CMF India Private Limited under the Companies Act, 2013, becoming an independent player from London-based Nothing.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing's sub-brand CMF (Colour, Material, Finish) is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India. Registered on December 23, 2025, as CMF India Private Limited under the Companies Act, 2013, the brand is expected to become an independent player in the country without being in the shadow of its London-based parent company, Nothing.
Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared the update via an X post, "India is increasingly positioning itself at the forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem, driven by years of sustained progress and ambition. The work done has been remarkable. CMF has an important role to play in that journey, and we’re happy to share that it is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India."
Recalling CMF's $100M manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus last year, Evangelidis said that the registration marks another major milestone in establishing CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India—on a path to building the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand.
"Built from India, to the world," Evangelidis echoed the same message Carl Pei delivered last year.
— Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) January 7, 2026
pic.twitter.com/XphlyFHgbO
In September 2025, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei announced the company's intention to spin CMF as an independent subsidiary with India as its global base for operations, research, and manufacturing. Posting a picture with Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pei revealed that they talked about their journey and their future plans with CMF, building it into the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand.
"With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to bring this vision to life," Pei had added.
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) September 25, 2025
pic.twitter.com/M1Gyzet6Qg
At the same time, Nothing also announced a $100 million joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom Limited, setting the stage to make India the headquarters for CMF smartphone production and exports. Pei added that the joint venture is expected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years.
CMF is known for offering budget-oriented products, including smartphones, audio devices, and smartwatches in vibrant shades, while Nothing makes mid-range and premium technology products with a transparent design element. After the separation, it remains to be seen whether CMF will change its strategy or keep catering to the budget-conscious buyers.