CMF Is Now An Indian Brand, Registers As An Independent Entity In India

Hyderabad: Nothing's sub-brand CMF (Colour, Material, Finish) is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India. Registered on December 23, 2025, as CMF India Private Limited under the Companies Act, 2013, the brand is expected to become an independent player in the country without being in the shadow of its London-based parent company, Nothing.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared the update via an X post, "India is increasingly positioning itself at the forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem, driven by years of sustained progress and ambition. The work done has been remarkable. CMF has an important role to play in that journey, and we’re happy to share that it is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India."

Recalling CMF's $100M manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus last year, Evangelidis said that the registration marks another major milestone in establishing CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India—on a path to building the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand.

"Built from India, to the world," Evangelidis echoed the same message Carl Pei delivered last year.