CMF Headphone Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Up To 100 Hours Of Playback Time Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: CMF has finally launched the Headphone Pro in India, which was initially introduced in select global markets last September. It features up to 100 hours of claimed playback time, tactile control features like a roller dial, an energy slider, and more. The audio device also sports swappable ear cushions for personalised appearances.

According to the company, CMF Headphones Pro is their first-ever over-ear wireless headphone with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It is worth noting that the Indian variant is identical to its global counterpart, which will be available for purchase in the country later this month.

CMF Headphone Pro: Price, availability

The CMF Headphone Pro is priced at Rs 7,999, which will be sold for an introductory price of Rs 6,999 for a limited period starting from January 20, 2026. It will be available in three colour options: Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Light Green. The device can be purchased via Flipkart and select retail stores.