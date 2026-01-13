CMF Headphone Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Up To 100 Hours Of Playback Time Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The CMF Headphone Pro will be sold for an introductory price of Rs 6,999 for a limited period starting from January 20, 2026.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: CMF has finally launched the Headphone Pro in India, which was initially introduced in select global markets last September. It features up to 100 hours of claimed playback time, tactile control features like a roller dial, an energy slider, and more. The audio device also sports swappable ear cushions for personalised appearances.
According to the company, CMF Headphones Pro is their first-ever over-ear wireless headphone with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It is worth noting that the Indian variant is identical to its global counterpart, which will be available for purchase in the country later this month.
India, it's your time to remix everything.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) January 13, 2026
Headphone Pro. Available from 20 Jan, 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/J6GNTmmmLp
CMF Headphone Pro: Price, availability
The CMF Headphone Pro is priced at Rs 7,999, which will be sold for an introductory price of Rs 6,999 for a limited period starting from January 20, 2026. It will be available in three colour options: Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Light Green. The device can be purchased via Flipkart and select retail stores.
CMF Headphone Pro: Specifications
The CMF Headphone Pro features custom 40mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms and supports Hi-Res audio, along with LDAC for higher-quality Bluetooth streaming. It sports hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) with up to 40dB of noise reduction. The ANC is adjusted based on the ambient noise levels to maintain a consistent listening experience.
The CMF Headphone Pro features a physical roller for controls, which enables users to manage volume, playback, and noise cancellation. It has an energy slider that allows the user to adjust bass and treble levels. The customisable button can be assigned to select functions via the Nothing X app. It also supports spatial audio modes for music and video content.
The CMF Headphone Pro has a battery life of up to 100 hours without ANC and up to 50 hours with ANC turned on. It is claimed that the audio device can offer eight hours of listening on a five-minute charge.
The headphone features a USB Type-C port on the right ear cup, and can be charged using a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable connected to a smartphone.
It includes interchangeable ear cushions, built-in microphones for calls, and support for personal profiles that adjust audio output based on an individual’s hearing preferences.