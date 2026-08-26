ETV Bharat / technology

CMF Buds Neo Review: Budget TWS Earbuds That Get The Basics Right

In addition to the colour, the earbuds also deserve praise for their in-hand feel. The rotating dial has a glossy finish, and the rest of the case has a subtle matte texture—both coming together to give the affordable device a luxury touch. The same is true for the earpiece design, where the outward-facing part of the stem carries a matte finish while the rest of the body is covered in a glossy finish—essential for something that needs to stay in contact with your skin.

The device sports CMF's signature design language and resembles the very first TWS from the brand, sporting a rotating dial to attach a lanyard cable or just to fidget around. Except for the black model, the other two feature a dual-tone finish on both the charging case and the eartips, which also helps it sustain its own visual identity among the brand's TWS offerings.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the new wireless earbuds undercut the CMF Buds 2a from last year. However, these aren't simply watered-down versions of the previous most affordable TWS. Instead, it trades some features. For instance, compared to the Buds 2a, the Neo model supports a slightly lower ANC depth but has a considerably higher battery backup.

CMF Buds Neo Review: Over the years, CMF by Nothing has managed to carve a niche in the consumer electronics market with devices that stand apart from the rest, offer a polished experience, and don't poke a hole in the pocket. While it also has two smartphones and some smartwatches under its name, CMF's largest catalogue sits in the audio category—specifically in the TWS (truly wireless stereo) category. The newest addition to this list is the CMF Buds Neo, the brand's most affordable pair of earbuds.

I missed the volume control and multi-function button on the rotating dial, which had made its debut with the CMF Buds Pro 2. However, considering the astronomical price difference between the two, it makes sense for Neo to feature only a fidgeting dial. Nonetheless, a lanyard cable in the box would have been good.

Powered by 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, CMF Buds Neo earbuds sport a bass-boosted profile, now synonymous with budget earbuds, especially since customers in this price range seem to prefer this sound signature. Neo, however, does a good job at frequency separation, giving space to the mids and highs alongside the lows. It also produces clear vocals.

CMF Buds Neo features 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a titanium-coated PET dome and PEEK + PU surround. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

For those who do not care about a balanced sound profile and want even more bass, the Nothing X app allows you to set bass at level 2, where the mids start to take a beating. The app also allows you to adjust EQ, earbud touch controls, enable/disable Low Lag Mode, Dual Connection, and Spatial Audio. While the Low Lag Mode and Dual Connection are now almost standard for earbuds in this price range, Spatial Audio is still rare. However, I would have preferred if CMF Buds Neo featured traded Wear Detection for Spatial Audio.

These earbuds feature 35dB Active Noise Cancellation, with three levels of controls alongside an Adaptive mode that can automatically tune the ANC depth based on the surroundings. In my experience, 42dB is the minimum level of ANC depth required to shut down all indoor noises and headache-inducing outdoor racket. However, if you are playing something on the earbuds, then 35dB also works fine. For example, while CMF Buds Neo could not completely wipe out the music in the gym, it managed to tune out the external sound when the earbuds played music. Additionally, the IP54 rating checks out as well.

Nothing X application allows users to manage their CMF and Nothing wearables (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The only area where I feel CMF Buds Neo earbuds struggle to perform is touch controls. For some unknown reason, there is no single touch action, which is why you need to double-tap to answer calls. I also had to assign double-tap to song play and pause action, leading to a triple-tap for song forward/backward on the right/left earpiece. Additionally, the touch sometimes goes either unnoticed or faces a lag.

The best thing I liked about these budget earbuds is their call quality. While I use an Android phone daily, my primary device is an iPhone, and it has compatibility issues with non-Apple earbuds, especially when it comes to call quality. This is why I carry a pair of wired earbuds. Buying AirPods is out of the question as I neither have disposable income of this level nor do I suffer from conspicuous consumption. Neo, surprisingly, managed to deliver clear voice to the other end of the call made by the iPhone, even though it has only 4 HD mics (instead of 6 like Buds Pro 2). During my testing, I found that the voice remained clear in both indoor and outdoor environments, meaning I no longer needed to polish my wire-untangling skills.

Each CMF Buds Neo earbud has a 45mAh battery, while the case carries a 460mAh battery. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The battery backup is another strong aspect of these earbuds. CMF claims 30 hours/52 hours of total playback with ANC on/off, while the earbuds alone are supposed to last for 8 hours/11 hours of music playback with ANC on/off. During testing, the earbuds lost only 15 per cent of their charge during 2 hours of usage with ANC on. This complements the claims made by CMF. The earpieces also get charged within minutes inside the case.

CMF Buds Neo Review: Verdict

CMF Buds Neo are a value-for-money TWS earbuds that look, feel, and sound good—all in a budget. Touch controls have room to improve, and it would have been nice to see the Wear Detection feature even if CMF wants to gatekeep the multi-function dial for higher-priced earbuds. Still, the wearable delivers satisfactory performance on all essential functions, with battery backup and call clarity being its strongest aspects.