Cloudflare Outage: Users Worldwide Unable To Access Multiple Applications Online

Worldwide connectivity takes a hit as Cloudflare confirms service breakdown, disrupting applications and causing widespread accessibility issues.

Representative Image (Image Credit: AP News)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 5, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Hyderabad: Cloudflare, a significant backbone of the internet, is confirmed to experience “internal service degradation” on December 5, 2025, Friday. Users globally are facing connectivity issues across multiple applications.

Downdetector, a service monitoring platform, is also inaccessible, which confirms the severity of the Cloudflare framework breakdown.

