Cloudflare Outage: Users Worldwide Unable To Access Multiple Applications Online
Worldwide connectivity takes a hit as Cloudflare confirms service breakdown, disrupting applications and causing widespread accessibility issues.
Representative Image (Image Credit: AP News)
Published : December 5, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cloudflare, a significant backbone of the internet, is confirmed to experience “internal service degradation” on December 5, 2025, Friday. Users globally are facing connectivity issues across multiple applications.
Downdetector, a service monitoring platform, is also inaccessible, which confirms the severity of the Cloudflare framework breakdown.