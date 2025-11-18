Know About Cloudflare, The Firm Behind The Global Portal Outage
It is a content delivery network and internet security service that boosts a website's speed, shields it from cyberthreats, and ensures uptime during high traffic.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Thousands of netizens faced service disruption globally, including India, on Tuesday, due to a technical snag on Cloudflare's internet infrastructure that powers leading sites like X, ChatGPT and Letterboxd.
Cloudflare said on its status page earlier on Tuesday that it was aware of and investigating an issue that was impacting multiple customers. There were reports of widespread 500 errors as well as Cloudflare Dashboard and API failing. Cloudflare then provided an update that a recovery was underway, but reverted to messaging that indicates they are still investigating the cause of the issue. Cloudflare did have scheduled maintenance for the SCL (Santiago) data centre on Tuesday.
Cloudflare is a content delivery network (CDN) and internet security service that boosts a website's speed, shields it from cyber threats, and ensures uptime during high traffic. E-commerce sites, blogs, or corporate websites are its ultimate benefactors. The platform also offers optimisation in loading speeds and thwarts malicious activities like DDoS attacks, without compromising user experience.
Key features of Cloudflare include Content Delivery Network (CDN), DDoS protection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), SSL/TLS encryption, DNS services, load balancing, caching, bot management, developer platform and analytics.
Apart from these, Cloudflare also offers a host of services like cybersecurity, developer tools and edge computing. It also has additional features like image optimisation, bot management, analytics, and initiatives like Project Galileo, offering free protection for arts and human rights organisations, and Project Athenian to protect election websites.
