Know About Cloudflare, The Firm Behind The Global Portal Outage

New Delhi: Thousands of netizens faced service disruption globally, including India, on Tuesday, due to a technical snag on Cloudflare's internet infrastructure that powers leading sites like X, ChatGPT and Letterboxd.

Cloudflare said on its status page earlier on Tuesday that it was aware of and investigating an issue that was impacting multiple customers. There were reports of widespread 500 errors as well as Cloudflare Dashboard and API failing. Cloudflare then provided an update that a recovery was underway, but reverted to messaging that indicates they are still investigating the cause of the issue. Cloudflare did have scheduled maintenance for the SCL (Santiago) data centre on Tuesday.

Cloudflare is a content delivery network (CDN) and internet security service that boosts a website's speed, shields it from cyber threats, and ensures uptime during high traffic. E-commerce sites, blogs, or corporate websites are its ultimate benefactors. The platform also offers optimisation in loading speeds and thwarts malicious activities like DDoS attacks, without compromising user experience.