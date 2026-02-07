ETV Bharat / technology

Closely Engaged With US For Electronics, IP: Vaishnaw On India-US Joint Statement

Bengaluru: The Indian government is closely engaged with the US for electronics and IP-related matters, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday, as the two nations announced that they have finalised a framework for an interim trade agreement. The US-India joint statement on the interim agreement for the trade deal has called for addressing non-tariff barriers that affect bilateral trade. It specifically mentions barriers related to the trade in US medical devices and US Information and Communication Technology (ICT) goods.

Asked about views on the statement and its expected impact, Vaishnaw said the commerce ministry is the nodal body to share details, but as far as electronics is concerned, India is closely engaged in the discussion.

"We are very closely engaged from our side as far as electronics and IP is concerned. We believe in co-development, co-creation, we believe in IP, respecting IP. We believe that India has a lot to offer to the entire world in terms of new products, new ideas, new technologies and that journey is progressing at a very rapid measure, good pace," the minister said.

The joint statement calls for working towards a positive outcome, within six months of the agreement getting into force on whether US-developed or international standards, including testing requirements, are acceptable for the purposes of US exports entering the Indian market in identified sectors.

As per the statement, India and the US will significantly increase trade in technology products, including Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and other goods used in data centers, and expand joint technology cooperation.