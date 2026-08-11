ETV Bharat / technology

Clicks Launches $99 Power Keyboard, Bringing BlackBerry-Style Typing To Any Phone

The Clicks Power Keyboard is powered by a 2,150 mAh battery, which also allows wireless charging. ( Image Credit: Clicks Technology )

Hyderabad: UK-based startup Clicks Technology has started shipping its new Power Keyboard, a $99 device designed to bring the tactile, old-school typing experience of physical keyboards back to modern smartphones. The company said 75 per cent of pre-orders from its first batch had been delivered to customers as of last week.

Michael Fisher, co-founder of the company notes that many users continue to miss the speed and precision of typing on real buttons rather than a touchscreen. To bridge this gap, Clicks Technology aims to address that gap with a slide-out keyboard featuring tactile, clickable buttons that can attach to phones of varying sizes and brands, including both iPhone and Android devices.

How the physical keyboard be used?

The keyboard can be used in either portrait or landscape orientation, allowing users to type with physical buttons regardless of how their phone is positioned. It connects to smartphones via MagSafe or Qi2 magnetic attachment; for phones lacking this technology, Clicks offers an adhesive magnetic ring or a compatible phone case as an alternative. The keyboard itself pairs with devices over Bluetooth and includes an adjustable LED backlight for typing in low-light conditions.

Built-in battery and wireless charging