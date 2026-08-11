Clicks Launches $99 Power Keyboard, Bringing BlackBerry-Style Typing To Any Phone
Clicks Technology has begun shipping its Power Keyboard, a MagSafe and Qi2-compatible accessory that brings physical, BlackBerry-style typing to modern smartphones.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: UK-based startup Clicks Technology has started shipping its new Power Keyboard, a $99 device designed to bring the tactile, old-school typing experience of physical keyboards back to modern smartphones. The company said 75 per cent of pre-orders from its first batch had been delivered to customers as of last week.
Michael Fisher, co-founder of the company notes that many users continue to miss the speed and precision of typing on real buttons rather than a touchscreen. To bridge this gap, Clicks Technology aims to address that gap with a slide-out keyboard featuring tactile, clickable buttons that can attach to phones of varying sizes and brands, including both iPhone and Android devices.
CHOOSE YOUR WEAPON, KEYBOARD WARRIORS! ⌨️⚔️— CrackBerry Kevin (@crackberrykevin) August 8, 2026
We’ve officially reached the point where Clicks has an arsenal.
So as someone who has spent an unreasonable percentage of his life typing with two thumbs, allow me to break down your options… 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/CiiQiT8AuI
How the physical keyboard be used?
The keyboard can be used in either portrait or landscape orientation, allowing users to type with physical buttons regardless of how their phone is positioned. It connects to smartphones via MagSafe or Qi2 magnetic attachment; for phones lacking this technology, Clicks offers an adhesive magnetic ring or a compatible phone case as an alternative. The keyboard itself pairs with devices over Bluetooth and includes an adjustable LED backlight for typing in low-light conditions.
Built-in battery and wireless charging
Unlike earlier Clicks keyboard cases, which drew power directly from a phone's USB-C port, the new Power Keyboard includes a built-in 2,150 mAh battery. The device measures 119.7 x 76.6 x 15.2mm and weighs 180 grams. Notably, its battery can also wirelessly charge a connected phone that supports MagSafe or Qi2, though this feature can be disabled entirely through the companion app to preserve battery life for the keyboard alone.
Customisation options
The Power Keyboard also offers a range of customisation options. Users can reprogram the click button to function as a tab key, or activate "Cursor Mode," which converts select keys into directional controls for moving the on-screen cursor. Additional settings, including idle timeout, backlight brightness, and return key behaviour, can also be adjusted through the app.
For iPhone users, the keyboard supports integration with Apple Shortcuts, enabling certain buttons to trigger actions such as placing a call, activating the flashlight, or sending a text message with a single press.
According to Clicks, the keyboard has been tested across a range of devices, including the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, Google Pixel 9, and Samsung Galaxy Fold, along with several other Android devices. As it connects via Bluetooth, the keyboard is not limited to phones alone and can also be used with tablets, smart TVs, and AR/VR headsets.
Clicks Communicator smartphone
Clicks Technology plans to launch its first standalone smartphone named the Clicks Communicator. It is expected to be launched by the end of this year. The upcoming device will feature a built-in physical keyboard, catering to users who continue to favour tactile typing over on-screen alternatives.