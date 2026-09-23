ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic And OpenAI Launch New AI Models With Lower Prices, Increased Power

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving at a fast pace this year, and opinions on that pace remain divided. Some experts want development slowed down, warning of risks to humanity, while others argue AI should advance faster because such fears are exaggerated. Regardless of the debate, new models continue to launch worldwide almost every day. This week, Grok 4.7 and Xiaomi MiMo-V2.6 were launched, followed by Anthropic and OpenAI unveiling their own new models within roughly an hour of each other.

Anthropic has released Claude Opus 5.5, which the company says matches Claude Fable 5.1 in performance on most tasks while costing 40 per cent less to run than Opus 5. Input tokens are now priced at $4 per million, and output tokens at $20 per million. Cache reads have been cut by 60 per cent, and the model responds 30 per cent faster than its predecessor.

According to Anthropic, Opus 5.5 outperforms GPT-6 Astra in agentic coding, knowledge work, and financial analysis. It is particularly strong at detecting and fixing hidden software bugs. The model's writing style is clearer, and security protections have been strengthened. It is now live across all major platforms, including Claude, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.