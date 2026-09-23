Anthropic And OpenAI Launch New AI Models With Lower Prices, Increased Power
New AI models from Anthropic and OpenAI arrived within an hour of each other this week, offering stronger performance alongside sharply reduced running costs.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving at a fast pace this year, and opinions on that pace remain divided. Some experts want development slowed down, warning of risks to humanity, while others argue AI should advance faster because such fears are exaggerated. Regardless of the debate, new models continue to launch worldwide almost every day. This week, Grok 4.7 and Xiaomi MiMo-V2.6 were launched, followed by Anthropic and OpenAI unveiling their own new models within roughly an hour of each other.
Anthropic has released Claude Opus 5.5, which the company says matches Claude Fable 5.1 in performance on most tasks while costing 40 per cent less to run than Opus 5. Input tokens are now priced at $4 per million, and output tokens at $20 per million. Cache reads have been cut by 60 per cent, and the model responds 30 per cent faster than its predecessor.
Introducing Claude Opus 5.5, the first model in our new Claude 5.5 family.— Claude (@claudeai) September 22, 2026
It performs at the level of Claude Fable 5.1 for most tasks, and costs 40% less to run than Opus 5. pic.twitter.com/Q9C2VKQ79f
According to Anthropic, Opus 5.5 outperforms GPT-6 Astra in agentic coding, knowledge work, and financial analysis. It is particularly strong at detecting and fixing hidden software bugs. The model's writing style is clearer, and security protections have been strengthened. It is now live across all major platforms, including Claude, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.
About an hour later, OpenAI launched GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna, both priced 50 per cent lower than the earlier GPT-5.6 models. Sol charges $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, while Luna is even cheaper at 10 cents for input and 50 cents for output.
Please welcome GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna to the GPT-6 universe.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 22, 2026
GPT-6 Sol and Luna build on the advances behind GPT-6 Astra, bringing much of its strengths into faster and more affordable models to support work at scale.
We’ve also made caching and inference more efficient, and… pic.twitter.com/5LiVE4rbFt
OpenAI says both models share training technology with GPT-6 Astra, delivering notable enhancements in professional tasks, coding, and factual accuracy, and rivalling Claude Fable 5.1 in coding ability, but at a much lower cost. Improved prompt caching also makes both models faster and clearer in their responses, while security upgrades mean more harmful requests are now rejected.
Sol is pitched as a balanced, general-purpose model, whereas Luna targets low-cost, high-volume use. Both are currently available through ChatGPT Work and Codex for Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu users. Free and Go users can only access Luna via the desktop app, with standard chat access still unavailable.
A thread of early explorations with Claude Opus 5.5:— Claude (@claudeai) September 22, 2026
A short story about a watermelon created by @kevin_t_ngo. pic.twitter.com/v48srlNi7V
The launch of these AI models shows that Anthropic and OpenAI are shifting focus towards affordability and everyday usefulness beyond raw power. This approach could help smaller companies and independent developers access advanced AI more easily, while falling costs make long-term coding and agentic tasks interestingly practical.